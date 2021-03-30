Rays 5, Tigers 0

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|5
|8
|5
|
|Totals
|25
|0
|4
|0
|
|Tstsugo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grssman dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tr.Gray 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dingler pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cndlrio 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sllivan lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Trklson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arzrena rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Cstro ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Gomez ph
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Z.Short ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Qiroz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Schop 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Br.Lowe 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Nunez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brsseau ph
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodrum 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ya.Diaz dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meadows ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bl.Hunt pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|N.Mzara rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Wndle 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|E.Haase lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Frnco ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Jones lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Mrgot cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Garneau c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mstrbni pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Greiner c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Admes ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|V.Reyes cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Edwards 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Grene pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Znino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jo.Odom ph
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|032
|0xx
|–
|5
|Detroit
|000
|000
|0xx
|–
|0
LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 4. 2B_Sullivan (4), Wendle (4), Margot (7), Adames (3), Odom (1), Reyes (3). SB_Edwards (3). CS_Adames (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Reed
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wacha W, 1-0
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|McHugh H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strickland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sanders
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mize L, 1-3
|4
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Fulmer
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Manning
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hutchison
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jerry Layn.
T_2:03. A_2,185
