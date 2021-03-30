On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Rays 5, Tigers 0

By The Associated Press
March 30, 2021 2:54 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 5 8 5 Totals 25 0 4 0
Tstsugo 1b 2 0 0 0 Grssman dh 2 0 0 0
Tr.Gray 1b 2 0 0 0 Dingler pr 1 0 0 0
Meadows lf 2 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 2 0 0 0
Sllivan lf 2 1 1 2 Trklson 3b 1 0 0 0
Arzrena rf 1 0 0 0 W.Cstro ss 2 0 0 0
M.Gomez ph 2 0 1 1 Z.Short ss 1 0 0 0
E.Qiroz ph 1 0 0 0 J.Schop 1b 2 0 1 0
Br.Lowe 2b 1 0 0 0 R.Nunez 1b 1 0 0 0
Brsseau ph 3 0 0 0 Goodrum 2b 2 0 1 0
Ya.Diaz dh 2 0 1 0 Meadows ph 1 0 0 0
Bl.Hunt pr 0 1 0 0 N.Mzara rf 2 0 0 0
J.Wndle 3b 1 0 1 0 E.Haase lf 1 0 0 0
W.Frnco ph 1 1 0 0 J.Jones lf 2 0 0 0
M.Mrgot cf 2 0 1 0 Garneau c 1 0 0 0
Mstrbni pr 1 1 0 0 Greiner c 2 0 1 0
W.Admes ss 1 0 1 0 V.Reyes cf 1 0 1 0
Edwards 2b 2 1 1 0 R.Grene pr 1 0 0 0
M.Znino c 0 0 0 0
Jo.Odom ph 2 0 1 2
Tampa Bay 000 032 0xx 5
Detroit 000 000 0xx 0

LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 4. 2B_Sullivan (4), Wendle (4), Margot (7), Adames (3), Odom (1), Reyes (3). SB_Edwards (3). CS_Adames (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Reed 1 0 0 0 0 0
Wacha W, 1-0 3 3 0 0 0 2
McHugh H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sanders 1 0 0 0 0 0
Detroit
Mize L, 1-3 4 2-3 5 2 2 1 6
Fulmer 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Manning 1 1 2 2 2 1
Hutchison 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jerry Layn.

T_2:03. A_2,185

