Rays 5, Twins 2

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 10:29 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 5 7 4 Totals 28 2 7 1
Ji.Choi 1b 2 1 1 0 M.Kpler rf 3 0 0 0
D.Kelly pr 1 0 0 0 N.Grdon ss 1 0 0 0
Arzrena lf 3 1 1 1 B.Bxton cf 2 0 0 1
M.Gomez lf 1 0 1 0 A.Isola dh 1 0 1 0
F.Mejia c 2 0 1 1 Polanco 2b 1 0 1 0
Bl.Hunt c 1 0 0 0 D.Maggi pr 1 0 0 0
Ya.Diaz 3b 2 0 0 1 Mi.Sano 1b 3 0 0 0
K.Padlo 3b 1 0 0 0 Bnuelos c 1 0 0 0
W.Admes ss 3 1 0 1 Jeffers c 2 0 0 0
G.Jones ss 1 0 0 0 Blnnhrn pr 1 0 1 0
M.Mrgot cf 3 0 2 0 Krlloff dh 4 0 2 0
N.Lukes pr 0 0 0 0 B.Roker lf 2 0 0 0
V.Brjan 2b 2 0 0 0 Rfsnydr rf 2 0 0 0
E.Qiroz ph 2 0 0 0 J.Rddle ss 1 0 0 0
Jo.Lowe dh 3 1 1 0 Broxton cf 2 1 1 0
R.Boldt rf 1 1 0 0 Tzu.Lin 3b 1 1 1 0
Mstrbni rf 1 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 003 200 0xx 5
Minnesota 001 001 0xx 2

E_Zombro (1), Hunt (1), Padlo (1), Polanco (1), Jeffers (1), Riddle (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Minnesota 12. 2B_Kirilloff (1), Lin (2). SB_Margot (1), Riddle (1), Broxton (1), Lin (1). SF_Diaz, Buxton.

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough 1 0 0 0 1 1
Patino W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Zombro H, 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Allie 1 0 0 0 2 0
Moran 1 1 0 0 1 1
Rosenberg 1 2 1 0 1 1
Head S, 1-1 1 2 0 0 0 2
Minnesota
Maeda 2 0 0 0 0 3
Robles L, 0-1 1 4 3 2 0 0
Rogers 1 1 2 2 2 0
Duffey 1 1 0 0 0 2
Minaya 1 1 0 0 0 0
Alcala 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_by_Maeda (Mejia).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, John Bacon; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jeremie Reha.

T_2:30. A_2,156

