Rays 5, Twins 2

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|5
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|28
|2
|7
|1
|
|Ji.Choi 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Kpler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Kelly pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Grdon ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arzrena lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|B.Bxton cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|M.Gomez lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Isola dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|F.Mejia c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Polanco 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bl.Hunt c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Maggi pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ya.Diaz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Mi.Sano 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Padlo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bnuelos c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Admes ss
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Jeffers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Jones ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blnnhrn pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Mrgot cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Krlloff dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|N.Lukes pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Roker lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Brjan 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rfsnydr rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Qiroz ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rddle ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Lowe dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Broxton cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Boldt rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Tzu.Lin 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mstrbni rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|003
|200
|0xx
|–
|5
|Minnesota
|001
|001
|0xx
|–
|2
E_Zombro (1), Hunt (1), Padlo (1), Polanco (1), Jeffers (1), Riddle (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Minnesota 12. 2B_Kirilloff (1), Lin (2). SB_Margot (1), Riddle (1), Broxton (1), Lin (1). SF_Diaz, Buxton.
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yarbrough
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Patino W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Zombro H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Allie
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Moran
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Rosenberg
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Head S, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maeda
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Robles L, 0-1
|1
|
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Rogers
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Duffey
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Minaya
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcala
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_by_Maeda (Mejia).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, John Bacon; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jeremie Reha.
T_2:30. A_2,156
