On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Listen Live
Sports News

Rays 8, Orioles 3

By The Associated Press
March 29, 2021 3:27 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 8 12 8 Totals 23 3 5 3
Tstsugo dh 2 1 1 1 Au.Hays rf 2 1 1 1
R.Pinto ph 2 0 0 0 McKenna ph 1 0 0 0
Arzrena rf 2 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 1 1 1 0
M.Gomez ph 2 1 1 0 Valaika pr 1 0 0 0
Meadows lf 2 0 0 0 Mntcstl lf 2 0 0 0
Whitley ph 2 1 1 0 Wlkrson lf 1 0 0 0
Ya.Diaz 3b 2 1 1 0 M.Frnco 3b 2 0 0 0
Edwards ph 2 1 1 1 Sverino c 2 0 1 1
F.Mejia c 2 0 1 1 C.Sisco c- 1 0 0 0
Sllivan ph 2 1 1 1 F.Glvis ss 2 0 1 0
J.Wndle 2b 2 0 0 0 R.Urias pr 1 0 0 0
E.Qiroz ph 2 0 2 2 Ri.Ruiz 2b 2 1 1 1
W.Admes ss 2 2 2 2 T.Nevin lf 1 0 0 0
Tr.Gray ph 2 0 0 0 Rtschmn dh 2 0 0 0
Krmaier cf 2 0 1 0 Mullins cf 1 0 0 0
Mstrbni cf 0 0 0 0 Yu.Diaz pr 1 0 0 0
Brsseau 1b 2 0 0 0
D.Kelly ph 1 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 210 140 0xx 8
Baltimore 210 000 0xx 3

E_Ruiz (1). DP_Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 3. 2B_Sullivan (3), Quiroz (1). 3B_Diaz (1). HR_Tsutsugo (1), Adames 2 (4), Hays (4), Ruiz (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Hill W, 1-0 5 5 3 3 2 4
Allie 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rios 1 0 0 0 1 1
Baltimore
Zimmermann L, 0-1 4 1-3 9 7 7 0 3
LeBlanc 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 3
Fry 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Hill (Mullins).

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Adam Beck; Third, John Baco.

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

T_2:05. A_1,735

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|29 Global Crisis Exit Strategy: Energize...
3|29 GOMACTech Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Alaska National Guard infantrywoman makes history by becoming the first infantry qualified woman in the organization