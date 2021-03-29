Rays 8, Orioles 3

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|8
|12
|8
|
|Totals
|23
|3
|5
|3
|
|Tstsugo dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Au.Hays rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|R.Pinto ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arzrena rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Gomez ph
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Valaika pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mntcstl lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Whitley ph
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wlkrson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ya.Diaz 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Frnco 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Edwards ph
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Sverino c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|F.Mejia c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|C.Sisco c-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sllivan ph
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|F.Glvis ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Wndle 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Urias pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Qiroz ph
|2
|0
|2
|2
|
|Ri.Ruiz 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|W.Admes ss
|2
|2
|2
|2
|
|T.Nevin lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tr.Gray ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rtschmn dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Krmaier cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mstrbni cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yu.Diaz pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brsseau 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|D.Kelly ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|210
|140
|0xx
|–
|8
|Baltimore
|210
|000
|0xx
|–
|3
E_Ruiz (1). DP_Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 3. 2B_Sullivan (3), Quiroz (1). 3B_Diaz (1). HR_Tsutsugo (1), Adames 2 (4), Hays (4), Ruiz (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hill W, 1-0
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Allie
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rios
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zimmermann L, 0-1
|4
|1-3
|9
|7
|7
|0
|3
|LeBlanc
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Fry
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Hill (Mullins).
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Adam Beck; Third, John Baco.
T_2:05. A_1,735
