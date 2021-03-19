Red Sox 11, Rays 7

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|6
|
|Totals
|38
|11
|13
|11
|
|Tstsugo 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|D.Kelly ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Chvis 2b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|
|M.Znino c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Duran cf
|5
|2
|4
|3
|
|R.Pinto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Br.Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hrrmann ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|E.Qiroz 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bgaerts ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ya.Diaz dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|C.Arryo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Odom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Dvers 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Krmaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Arauz pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mstrbni cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|W.Admes ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|M.Gttys pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tr.Gray ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gnzalez lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|J.Wndle 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Jimenez lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Edwards 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vazquez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Boldt rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Plwecki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Lukes lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Dlbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sllivan lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Casas 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Tampa Bay
|140
|020
|000
|–
|7
|Boston
|004
|001
|15x
|–
|11
E_Gray (1), Espinal (1), Vazquez (1). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Boston 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Boston 5. 2B_Tsutsugo (1), Duran (3), Bogaerts (2). 3B_Adames (1), Wendle (1). HR_Zunino (2), Diaz (1), Chavis (5), Herrmann (1), Renfroe (2). SB_Duran (1), Jimenez (2).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hill
|2
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Head
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Archer H, 1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sherriff H, 1
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Kittredge H, 3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Krehbiel L, 0-1, BS, 1-2
|1
|
|5
|5
|5
|0
|3
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eovaldi
|4
|
|8
|5
|5
|1
|5
|Espinal
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Whitlock W, 1-1
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Ottavino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Eovaldi.
PB_Pinto.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Tim Timmon.
T_3:00. A_1,911
