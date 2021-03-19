On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Red Sox 11, Rays 7

By The Associated Press
March 19, 2021 4:20 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 7 11 6 Totals 38 11 13 11
Tstsugo 1b 3 1 2 0 Hrnndez 2b 3 1 1 0
D.Kelly ph 2 0 0 0 M.Chvis 2b 2 2 2 1
M.Znino c 2 1 1 1 J.Duran cf 5 2 4 3
R.Pinto c 2 0 0 0 Mrtinez dh 4 0 0 0
Br.Lowe 2b 3 1 1 1 Hrrmann ph 1 1 1 2
E.Qiroz 2b 1 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 3 1 1 1
Ya.Diaz dh 3 1 2 2 C.Arryo ss 2 0 0 0
Jo.Odom ph 1 0 0 0 R.Dvers 3b 2 0 0 0
Krmaier cf 3 0 0 0 J.Arauz pr 1 1 0 0
Mstrbni cf 1 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 3 1 1 2
W.Admes ss 3 1 2 0 M.Gttys pr 1 0 0 0
Tr.Gray ss 1 0 1 0 Gnzalez lf 2 0 0 1
J.Wndle 3b 3 1 1 1 Jimenez lf 1 1 1 0
Edwards 3b 1 0 0 0 Vazquez c 2 0 1 0
R.Boldt rf 4 1 1 1 Plwecki c 2 0 0 0
N.Lukes lf 2 0 0 0 B.Dlbec 1b 3 0 0 0
Sllivan lf 2 0 0 0 T.Casas 1b 1 1 1 1
Tampa Bay 140 020 000 7
Boston 004 001 15x 11

E_Gray (1), Espinal (1), Vazquez (1). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Boston 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Boston 5. 2B_Tsutsugo (1), Duran (3), Bogaerts (2). 3B_Adames (1), Wendle (1). HR_Zunino (2), Diaz (1), Chavis (5), Herrmann (1), Renfroe (2). SB_Duran (1), Jimenez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Hill 2 2-3 5 3 3 1 3
Head 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Archer H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 2
Sherriff H, 1 1 0 1 0 1 2
Kittredge H, 3 1 2 1 1 0 2
Krehbiel L, 0-1, BS, 1-2 1 5 5 5 0 3
Boston
Eovaldi 4 8 5 5 1 5
Espinal 1 2 2 1 0 1
Whitlock W, 1-1 3 1 0 0 0 5
Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Eovaldi.

PB_Pinto.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Tim Timmon.

T_3:00. A_1,911

