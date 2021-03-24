Happening Now: DoD Cloud Exchange - Register Here :
Listen Live
Sports News

Red Sox 2, Orioles 0

By The Associated Press
March 24, 2021 8:57 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 0 4 0 Totals 30 2 7 2
Sanchez 2b 4 0 1 0 Hrnndez 2b 3 1 0 0
C.Sisco c 3 0 0 0 Verdugo cf 4 0 2 0
N.Cuffo c 1 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 3 1 2 2
T.Nevin lf 4 0 1 0 C.Pello lf 1 0 0 0
Ri.Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 0 Bgaerts ss 2 0 0 0
Valaika 1b 3 0 0 0 C.Arryo pr 1 0 0 0
R.Urias dh 3 0 0 0 R.Dvers 3b 3 0 1 0
Yu.Diaz rf 2 0 0 0 Hrrmann c 1 0 0 0
Wlkrson cf 3 0 1 0 Gnzalez 1b 3 0 1 0
R.Mrtin ss 3 0 0 0 Cordero lf 3 0 1 0
M.Chvis dh 3 0 0 0
Plwecki c 3 0 0 0
Baltimore 000 000 000 0
Boston 002 000 00x 2

DP_Baltimore 1, Boston 2. LOB_Baltimore 3, Boston 6. HR_Renfroe (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Kremer L, 0-1 4 2-3 5 2 2 1 5
Hanhold 1-3 2 0 0 1 0
Lowther 3 0 0 0 0 1
Boston
Eovaldi W, 1-0 5 2-3 4 0 0 1 3
Sawamura H, 2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Ottavino H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Taylor S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Eovaldi.

Balk_Kremer.

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Adam Bec.

T_2:26. A_1,912

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Automate Forward
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard helps rescue five missing mariners