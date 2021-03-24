Red Sox 2, Orioles 0

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|7
|2
|
|Sanchez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|C.Sisco c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|N.Cuffo c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|T.Nevin lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Pello lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ri.Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bgaerts ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valaika 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Arryo pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Urias dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Dvers 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Yu.Diaz rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrrmann c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlkrson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gnzalez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Mrtin ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordero lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Chvis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plwecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|–
|0
|Boston
|002
|000
|00x
|–
|2
DP_Baltimore 1, Boston 2. LOB_Baltimore 3, Boston 6. HR_Renfroe (3).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kremer L, 0-1
|4
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Hanhold
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Lowther
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eovaldi W, 1-0
|5
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Sawamura H, 2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ottavino H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Taylor S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Eovaldi.
Balk_Kremer.
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Adam Bec.
T_2:26. A_1,912
