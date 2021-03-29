Red Sox 4, Braves 0

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|4
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|24
|0
|4
|0
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Acn Jr. rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Yorke 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dmritte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Albes 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Pello rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kzm Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D L Grr ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sndoval 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bgaerts ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Ozuna lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Downs ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Hrris ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gnzalez 3b
|3
|1
|3
|2
|
|d’Arnud c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordero lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cntrras c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Chvis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Riley 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Plwecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alxnder 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Duran cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Adranza ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jimenez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Incarte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Andrson sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Camargo ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|004
|000
|0
|–
|4
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|0
|–
|0
DP_Boston 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Boston 6, Atlanta 7. 2B_Duran (5). HR_Hernandez (3), Martinez (1), Gonzalez (3). SB_Albies (2).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houck W, 2-0
|4
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Ort
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Brice
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hernandez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson L, 1-3
|2
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Burrows
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Matzek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Newcomb
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Vodnik
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tarnok
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Marvin Hudso.
T_2:17. A_1,935
