Red Sox 4, Braves 0

Boston Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 4 9 4 Totals 24 0 4 0 Hrnndez 2b 2 1 1 1 Acn Jr. rf 2 0 0 0 N.Yorke 2b 1 0 1 0 Dmritte ph 1 0 0 0 Verdugo rf 3 0 0 0 O.Albes 2b 2 0 1 0 C.Pello rf 1 0 0 0 Kzm Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 Mrtinez dh 2 1 1 1 Freeman 1b 2 0 0 0 D L Grr ph 1 0 1 0 Sndoval 1b 1 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 3 1 1 0 M.Ozuna lf 2 0 1 0 J.Downs ss 1 0 0 0 M.Hrris ph 1 0 1 0 Gnzalez 3b 3 1 3 2 d’Arnud c 2 0 0 0 Cordero lf 3 0 0 0 Cntrras c 1 0 0 0 M.Chvis 1b 3 0 0 0 A.Riley 3b 2 0 0 0 Plwecki c 3 0 0 0 Alxnder 3b 1 0 1 0 J.Duran cf 2 0 1 0 Adranza ss 2 0 0 0 Jimenez ph 1 0 0 0 Incarte cf 3 0 0 0 Andrson sp 1 0 0 0 Camargo ss 0 0 0 0

Boston 004 000 0 – 4 Atlanta 000 000 0 – 0

DP_Boston 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Boston 6, Atlanta 7. 2B_Duran (5). HR_Hernandez (3), Martinez (1), Gonzalez (3). SB_Albies (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Houck W, 2-0 4 1-3 2 0 0 1 6 Ort 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 Brice 1 2 0 0 0 2 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 1 0

Atlanta Anderson L, 1-3 2 2-3 5 4 4 1 3 Burrows 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Matzek 1 1 0 0 0 1 Newcomb 1 1 0 0 1 0 Vodnik 1 0 0 0 0 1 Tarnok 1 2 0 0 0 1

WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Marvin Hudso.

T_2:17. A_1,935

