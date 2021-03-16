Red Sox 5, Braves 3

Atlanta Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 3 6 3 Totals 29 5 6 4 Incarte cf 2 1 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 3 0 0 0 M.Hrris cf 2 0 0 0 J.Arauz 2b 1 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 1 1 0 0 Verdugo rf 3 0 0 0 Br.Ball 1b 1 0 0 0 M.Gttys rf 0 0 0 0 M.Ozuna lf 2 1 1 3 Bgaerts dh 2 0 0 0 T.Hrris lf 1 0 0 0 T.Casas ph 0 0 0 1 Ja.Lamb 3b 3 0 0 0 Renfroe cf 2 0 0 0 Kzm Jr. 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Duran cf 1 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 Gnzalez lf 2 1 1 0 Adranza ss 1 0 0 0 C.Pello lf 1 0 0 0 J.Kpnis 2b 2 0 1 0 Vazquez c 1 1 1 0 R.Goins 2b 1 0 0 0 Co.Wong c 2 1 1 1 Sndoval dh 2 0 1 0 C.Arryo ss 3 0 0 0 Shwmake ph 1 0 1 0 D L Grr ss 1 0 0 0 Almonte rf 3 0 1 0 B.Dlbec 3b 3 2 1 0 Dmritte rf 1 0 0 0 M.Chvis 1b 3 0 1 1 Cntrras c 2 0 0 0 Ockimey 1b 1 0 1 1 Morales c 0 0 0 0

Atlanta 003 000 000 – 3 Boston 020 000 12x – 5

DP_Atlanta 0, Boston 2. LOB_Atlanta 7, Boston 8. 2B_Swanson (3), Almonte (2), Vazquez (3), Chavis (2), Ockimey (1). HR_Ozuna (1), Wong (1). SB_Dalbec (1). SF_Casas.

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Wright 2 2-3 3 2 2 2 4 Burrows 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Toussaint BS, 0-1 3 1 1 1 2 2 Johnstone L, 0-1 1 2 2 2 1 1

Boston Houck 2 2-3 3 3 3 4 1 Valdez 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 Andriese W, 1-0 4 2 0 0 1 3 Bazardo S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Wright (Renfroe), Houck (Ozuna).

WP_Wright, Houck.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, John Baco.

T_3:02. A_1,937

