Sports News

Red Sox 5, Braves 3

By The Associated Press
March 16, 2021 4:22 pm
< a min read
      
Atlanta Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 3 6 3 Totals 29 5 6 4
Incarte cf 2 1 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 3 0 0 0
M.Hrris cf 2 0 0 0 J.Arauz 2b 1 0 0 0
Freeman 1b 1 1 0 0 Verdugo rf 3 0 0 0
Br.Ball 1b 1 0 0 0 M.Gttys rf 0 0 0 0
M.Ozuna lf 2 1 1 3 Bgaerts dh 2 0 0 0
T.Hrris lf 1 0 0 0 T.Casas ph 0 0 0 1
Ja.Lamb 3b 3 0 0 0 Renfroe cf 2 0 0 0
Kzm Jr. 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Duran cf 1 0 0 0
Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 Gnzalez lf 2 1 1 0
Adranza ss 1 0 0 0 C.Pello lf 1 0 0 0
J.Kpnis 2b 2 0 1 0 Vazquez c 1 1 1 0
R.Goins 2b 1 0 0 0 Co.Wong c 2 1 1 1
Sndoval dh 2 0 1 0 C.Arryo ss 3 0 0 0
Shwmake ph 1 0 1 0 D L Grr ss 1 0 0 0
Almonte rf 3 0 1 0 B.Dlbec 3b 3 2 1 0
Dmritte rf 1 0 0 0 M.Chvis 1b 3 0 1 1
Cntrras c 2 0 0 0 Ockimey 1b 1 0 1 1
Morales c 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 003 000 000 3
Boston 020 000 12x 5

DP_Atlanta 0, Boston 2. LOB_Atlanta 7, Boston 8. 2B_Swanson (3), Almonte (2), Vazquez (3), Chavis (2), Ockimey (1). HR_Ozuna (1), Wong (1). SB_Dalbec (1). SF_Casas.

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Wright 2 2-3 3 2 2 2 4
Burrows 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Toussaint BS, 0-1 3 1 1 1 2 2
Johnstone L, 0-1 1 2 2 2 1 1
Boston
Houck 2 2-3 3 3 3 4 1
Valdez 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Andriese W, 1-0 4 2 0 0 1 3
Bazardo S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Wright (Renfroe), Houck (Ozuna).

WP_Wright, Houck.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, John Baco.

T_3:02. A_1,937

