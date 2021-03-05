Red Sox 6, Rays 5

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|5
|8
|5
|
|Totals
|22
|6
|6
|5
|
|J.Wndle ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|W.Frnco ph
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|Verdugo cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|F.Mejia dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Duran cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Br.Lowe 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Mrtinez dh
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Edwards 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Dvers 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Brsseau 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Arauz 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|T.Walls ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Phllips cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Pello rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Lukes cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Jo.Odom c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Chvis 1b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|C.Betts c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Vazquez c-
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Gomez lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Co.Wong c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sllivan lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Arryo 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Whitley rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Gttys lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mstrbni rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Wlson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tr.Gray 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|D.Kelly 1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|010
|112
|0xx
|–
|5
|Boston
|400
|000
|2xx
|–
|6
E_Edwards (1), Gomez (1), Chavis (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Boston 1. 2B_Verdugo (1), Gonzalez (1). HR_Brosseau (2), Gomez (1), Chavis (2). CS_Arroyo (1). SF_Lowe.
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hill
|1
|
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|Castillo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ryan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ellis
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Enns H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strotman L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodriguez
|2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Ward
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hart H, 1
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|McCarthy W, 1-0, BS, 0-1
|2
|
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Rodriguez (Gray).
WP_Hill.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Ryan Addito.
T_2:10. A_1,909
