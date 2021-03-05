On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

Red Sox 6, Rays 5

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 3:32 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 5 8 5 Totals 22 6 6 5
J.Wndle ss 2 0 0 0 Hrnndez ss 1 1 0 0
W.Frnco ph 2 0 2 1 Verdugo cf 2 1 1 0
F.Mejia dh 3 0 1 0 J.Duran cf 1 0 0 0
Br.Lowe 2b 2 0 0 1 Mrtinez dh 3 1 0 1
Edwards 2b 1 0 0 0 R.Dvers 3b 1 1 0 0
Brsseau 3b 2 1 1 1 J.Arauz 3b 1 1 0 0
T.Walls ph 2 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 2 0 1 1
Phllips cf 2 0 0 0 C.Pello rf 1 0 0 0
N.Lukes cf 2 0 0 0 Gnzalez 1b 2 0 1 1
Jo.Odom c 2 0 0 0 M.Chvis 1b 1 1 1 2
C.Betts c 1 1 0 0 Vazquez c- 2 0 1 0
M.Gomez lf 2 1 1 1 Co.Wong c 1 0 0 0
Sllivan lf 1 0 0 0 C.Arryo 2b 2 0 1 0
Whitley rf 2 0 0 0 M.Gttys lf 1 0 0 0
Mstrbni rf 1 1 1 0 M.Wlson lf 1 0 0 0
Tr.Gray 1b 1 1 1 0
D.Kelly 1b 1 0 1 1
Tampa Bay 010 112 0xx 5
Boston 400 000 2xx 6

E_Edwards (1), Gomez (1), Chavis (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Boston 1. 2B_Verdugo (1), Gonzalez (1). HR_Brosseau (2), Gomez (1), Chavis (2). CS_Arroyo (1). SF_Lowe.

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Hill 1 3 4 3 2 0
Castillo 1 1 0 0 0 0
Ryan 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ellis 2 1 0 0 0 1
Enns H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Strotman L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1-3 1 2 2 0 1
Boston
Rodriguez 2 2-3 2 1 1 0 2
Ward 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Hart H, 1 2 3 2 2 1 5
McCarthy W, 1-0, BS, 0-1 2 3 2 0 0 1

HBP_by_Rodriguez (Gray).

WP_Hill.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Ryan Addito.

T_2:10. A_1,909

