Red Sox 7, Pirates 4

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|7
|9
|6
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|11
|3
|
|Hrnndez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Nwman ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|Jimenez lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Hu.Owen rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Gttys pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Wi.Difo ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rynolds lf
|3
|1
|3
|1
|
|M.Chvis ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Fwler 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Dvers 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Polanco rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|D L Grr pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|P.Evans 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Renfroe rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gnzalez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Pello pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Peguero ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|M.Perez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Downs pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Wolters c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Dlbec 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|A.Alfrd cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Casas pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|W.Crowe rp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Arryo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Oliva ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Yorke pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Goodwin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Plwecki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|010
|006
|0xx
|–
|7
|Pittsburgh
|003
|100
|0xx
|–
|4
E_Devers (3), Alford (1). LOB_Boston 4, Pittsburgh 12. 2B_Chavis (3), Newman (6), Alford (2). SB_Newman (2), Reynolds (2). CS_Jimenez (1).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Politi
|2
|2-3
|5
|3
|2
|0
|2
|Valdez
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hart W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sawamura H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hall S, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kuhl
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Crowe
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Holmes H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hartlieb L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|5
|6
|4
|1
|1
|Shreve
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bednar
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Jeremy Rigg.
T_2:45. A_1,716
