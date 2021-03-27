On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

Red Sox 7, Pirates 4

By The Associated Press
March 27, 2021 4:06 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 7 9 6 Totals 33 4 11 3
Hrnndez lf 3 0 1 0 K.Nwman ss 4 2 3 0
Jimenez lf 1 0 0 1 Hu.Owen rf 1 0 0 0
Verdugo cf 3 0 1 0 K.Hayes 3b 3 0 0 0
M.Gttys pr 1 1 0 0 Wi.Difo ph 0 0 0 0
Mrtinez dh 3 0 0 0 Rynolds lf 3 1 3 1
M.Chvis ph 1 0 1 0 D.Fwler 1b 1 0 0 0
R.Dvers 3b 2 1 1 0 Polanco rf 4 1 1 1
D L Grr pr 1 1 0 0 P.Evans 1b 4 0 2 1
Renfroe rf 1 0 1 1 Gnzalez 2b 3 0 0 0
C.Pello pr 1 1 0 0 Peguero ss 1 0 0 0
Gnzalez ss 2 0 1 1 M.Perez c 2 0 1 0
J.Downs pr 0 1 0 0 Wolters c 1 0 0 0
B.Dlbec 1b 3 0 1 2 A.Alfrd cf 3 0 1 0
T.Casas pr 0 1 0 0 W.Crowe rp 1 0 0 0
C.Arryo 2b 3 0 1 1 J.Oliva ph 1 0 0 0
N.Yorke pr 0 1 0 0 Goodwin ph 1 0 0 0
Plwecki c 3 0 1 0
Boston 010 006 0xx 7
Pittsburgh 003 100 0xx 4

E_Devers (3), Alford (1). LOB_Boston 4, Pittsburgh 12. 2B_Chavis (3), Newman (6), Alford (2). SB_Newman (2), Reynolds (2). CS_Jimenez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Politi 2 2-3 5 3 2 0 2
Valdez 1 3 1 1 1 0
Hart W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Sawamura H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 0
Hall S, 1-1 1 2 0 0 1 2
Pittsburgh
Kuhl 2 1 1 1 2 2
Crowe 2 1 0 0 1 2
Holmes H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Hartlieb L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1-3 5 6 4 1 1
Shreve 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Bednar 1 1 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Jeremy Rigg.

T_2:45. A_1,716

