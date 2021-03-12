Red Sox 8, Rays 2

Tampa Bay Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 2 3 2 Totals 30 8 9 8 Phllips rf 2 0 0 0 C.Arryo 2b 2 1 1 2 M.Gomez rf 1 0 0 0 J.Downs ss 1 0 1 0 Arzrena lf 2 0 0 0 Verdugo cf 2 0 0 0 Whitley lf 0 0 0 0 Jimenez cf 1 0 0 0 Br.Lowe dh 1 0 0 1 Bgaerts dh 2 0 0 0 C.Betts ph 1 0 0 0 Mrtinez lf 3 0 1 0 M.Mrgot cf 2 0 1 0 M.Wlson pr 1 1 0 0 V.Brjan cf 1 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 3 1 1 0 W.Frnco ss 3 0 0 0 M.Gttys rf 0 0 0 0 G.Jones ss 1 0 0 0 Vazquez c 2 1 1 0 K.Padlo 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Bandy c 2 0 0 1 D.Kelly ph 2 1 1 1 B.Dlbec 3b 2 0 0 0 T.Walls 3b 2 0 0 0 D L Grr pr 1 1 0 0 Tr.Gray ph 2 0 0 0 M.Chvis 1b 3 1 1 3 Jo.Odom c 2 0 0 0 J.Arauz ss 2 2 2 2 Sllivan ph 2 0 0 0 Santana eh 2 0 1 0 Mstrbni 2b 2 1 1 0 J.Duran eh 1 0 0 0 Edwards 2b 2 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 000 011 000 – 2 Boston 002 024 00x – 8

DP_Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Boston 3. 2B_Margot (3), Mastrobuoni (1), Vazquez (2), Arauz (3). HR_Kelly (1), Arroyo (1), Chavis (3), Arauz (1). SB_Whitley (1), Walls (1). CS_Margot (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Archer 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Thompson 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Richards L, 0-1 2 2 2 2 0 4 Strickland 1 3 2 2 1 0 Kittredge 1 3 4 4 2 1 Mazza 1 1 0 0 0 2 Krehbiel 1 0 0 0 1 0

Boston Richards W, 1-1 4 1 0 0 3 7 Sawamura H, 1 2-3 1 1 1 3 1 Espinal H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Bazardo H, 2 2 1 1 1 1 2 McCarthy 1 0 0 0 0 1 Blair 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Shane Livensparge.

T_3:00. A_1,907

