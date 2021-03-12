Red Sox 8, Rays 2

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|3
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|8
|9
|8
|
|Phllips rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Arryo 2b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|M.Gomez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Downs ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arzrena lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Whitley lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jimenez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Br.Lowe dh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Bgaerts dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Betts ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Mrgot cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Wlson pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|V.Brjan cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|W.Frnco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Gttys rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Jones ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vazquez c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|K.Padlo 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Bandy c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|D.Kelly ph
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|B.Dlbec 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Walls 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D L Grr pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Tr.Gray ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Chvis 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Jo.Odom c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Arauz ss
|2
|2
|2
|2
|
|Sllivan ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana eh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mstrbni 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Duran eh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Edwards 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|011
|000
|–
|2
|Boston
|002
|024
|00x
|–
|8
DP_Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Boston 3. 2B_Margot (3), Mastrobuoni (1), Vazquez (2), Arauz (3). HR_Kelly (1), Arroyo (1), Chavis (3), Arauz (1). SB_Whitley (1), Walls (1). CS_Margot (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Archer
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thompson
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Richards L, 0-1
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Strickland
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Kittredge
|1
|
|3
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Mazza
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Krehbiel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Richards W, 1-1
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Sawamura H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Espinal H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bazardo H, 2
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|McCarthy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Blair
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Shane Livensparge.
T_3:00. A_1,907
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments