Red Sox 8, Rays 2

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2021 9:15 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 2 3 2 Totals 30 8 9 8
Phllips rf 2 0 0 0 C.Arryo 2b 2 1 1 2
M.Gomez rf 1 0 0 0 J.Downs ss 1 0 1 0
Arzrena lf 2 0 0 0 Verdugo cf 2 0 0 0
Whitley lf 0 0 0 0 Jimenez cf 1 0 0 0
Br.Lowe dh 1 0 0 1 Bgaerts dh 2 0 0 0
C.Betts ph 1 0 0 0 Mrtinez lf 3 0 1 0
M.Mrgot cf 2 0 1 0 M.Wlson pr 1 1 0 0
V.Brjan cf 1 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 3 1 1 0
W.Frnco ss 3 0 0 0 M.Gttys rf 0 0 0 0
G.Jones ss 1 0 0 0 Vazquez c 2 1 1 0
K.Padlo 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Bandy c 2 0 0 1
D.Kelly ph 2 1 1 1 B.Dlbec 3b 2 0 0 0
T.Walls 3b 2 0 0 0 D L Grr pr 1 1 0 0
Tr.Gray ph 2 0 0 0 M.Chvis 1b 3 1 1 3
Jo.Odom c 2 0 0 0 J.Arauz ss 2 2 2 2
Sllivan ph 2 0 0 0 Santana eh 2 0 1 0
Mstrbni 2b 2 1 1 0 J.Duran eh 1 0 0 0
Edwards 2b 2 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 000 011 000 2
Boston 002 024 00x 8

DP_Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Boston 3. 2B_Margot (3), Mastrobuoni (1), Vazquez (2), Arauz (3). HR_Kelly (1), Arroyo (1), Chavis (3), Arauz (1). SB_Whitley (1), Walls (1). CS_Margot (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Archer 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Thompson 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Richards L, 0-1 2 2 2 2 0 4
Strickland 1 3 2 2 1 0
Kittredge 1 3 4 4 2 1
Mazza 1 1 0 0 0 2
Krehbiel 1 0 0 0 1 0
Boston
Richards W, 1-1 4 1 0 0 3 7
Sawamura H, 1 2-3 1 1 1 3 1
Espinal H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Bazardo H, 2 2 1 1 1 1 2
McCarthy 1 0 0 0 0 1
Blair 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Shane Livensparge.

T_3:00. A_1,907

Sports News

