Sports News

Red Sox 9, Rays 3

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 4:14 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 33 9 10 9
W.Admes ss 2 0 1 0 Hrnndez ss 1 1 1 1
V.Brjan ph 1 1 1 1 Ockimey 1b 2 0 0 0
F.Mejia c 2 0 1 0 J.Duran cf 2 1 1 1
Jo.Odom ph 2 0 1 1 M.Gttys cf 2 0 0 0
Arzrena lf 2 0 0 0 Mrtinez dh 3 1 2 0
N.Lukes ph 2 0 0 0 Aus.Rei ph 1 1 1 0
W.Frnco dh 3 0 0 0 R.Dvers 3b 3 1 1 2
Bl.Hunt ph 1 0 0 0 Rosario lf 2 0 0 1
M.Mrgot rf 2 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 2 1 1 0
M.Gomez rf 2 0 0 0 C.Pello rf 1 0 0 0
Phllips cf 2 0 0 0 M.Chvis 1b 3 1 1 0
R.Boldt cf 2 0 0 0 B.Dlbec 3b 1 0 0 0
T.Walls 2b 2 0 0 0 Y.Munoz lf 3 1 1 2
Edwards 2b 1 1 1 0 N.Yorke 2b 1 0 0 0
K.Padlo 3b 2 1 1 1 Co.Wong c 2 1 0 0
E.Qiroz 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Arauz 2b 3 0 1 2
D.Kelly 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Downs ss 1 0 0 0
Mstrbni 1b 1 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 000 001 020 3
Boston 026 001 00x 9

DP_Tampa Bay 0, Boston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Boston 6. 2B_Mejia (1), Edwards (1), Arauz (1). 3B_Rei (1). HR_Padlo (1), Hernandez (1), Duran (1), Devers (1), Munoz (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Wacha 1 0 0 0 1 1
Hess L, 0-1 1 1-3 6 7 7 1 1
Rosenberg 2-3 1 1 1 3 0
Mazza 1 2 0 0 0 1
Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sherriff 1 1 1 1 0 0
Head 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rios 1 0 0 0 1 1
Boston
Perez W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 0
Whitlock 2 1 0 0 0 2
Payamps 1 0 0 0 0 2
Winckowski 2 1 1 1 1 4
Weber 2 3 2 2 0 4

WP_Wacha.

Balk_Winckowski.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Erich Bacchu.

T_2:52. A_1,860

