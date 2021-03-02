Red Sox 9, Rays 3

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|9
|10
|9
|
|W.Admes ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hrnndez ss
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|V.Brjan ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ockimey 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|F.Mejia c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Duran cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Jo.Odom ph
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|M.Gttys cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arzrena lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|N.Lukes ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aus.Rei ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|W.Frnco dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Dvers 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Bl.Hunt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|M.Mrgot rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Gomez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Pello rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phllips cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Chvis 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Boldt cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Dlbec 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Walls 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Munoz lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Edwards 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|N.Yorke 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Padlo 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Co.Wong c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|E.Qiroz 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Arauz 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|D.Kelly 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Downs ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mstrbni 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|020
|–
|3
|Boston
|026
|001
|00x
|–
|9
DP_Tampa Bay 0, Boston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Boston 6. 2B_Mejia (1), Edwards (1), Arauz (1). 3B_Rei (1). HR_Padlo (1), Hernandez (1), Duran (1), Devers (1), Munoz (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wacha
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hess L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|6
|7
|7
|1
|1
|Rosenberg
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Mazza
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thompson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sherriff
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Head
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rios
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Perez W, 1-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Whitlock
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Payamps
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Winckowski
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Weber
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
WP_Wacha.
Balk_Winckowski.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Erich Bacchu.
T_2:52. A_1,860
