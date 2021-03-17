Red Sox 9, Twins 1

Minnesota Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 3 0 Totals 34 9 11 9 L.Arrez 2b 3 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 2 0 0 0 Hmilton 3b 1 0 1 0 M.Chvis ph 1 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 2 0 0 0 Verdugo cf 2 0 0 0 A.Rmine 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Duran ph 2 0 0 0 Ne.Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 Mrtinez dh 3 1 1 1 B.Bxton cf 2 0 0 0 T.Casas ph 1 0 0 0 Broxton cf 2 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 3 1 1 0 Ja.Cave lf 2 0 0 0 C.Arryo ss 2 0 1 0 B.Roker pr 1 0 0 0 R.Dvers 3b 3 2 2 3 Krlloff 1b 3 0 0 0 J.Arauz pr 1 0 0 0 Jeffers c 3 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 1 0 Astdllo rf 3 1 1 0 M.Gttys pr 1 1 1 0 Wlliams c 1 0 0 0 Gnzalez lf 2 1 1 0 J.Rddle ss 1 0 1 0 C.Pello pr 1 0 0 0 Tzu.Lin pr 1 0 0 0 Vazquez c 3 1 1 0 Plwecki c 1 0 0 0 B.Dlbec 1b 1 1 1 4 Ockimey 1b 2 1 1 1

Minnesota 001 000 000 – 1 Boston 043 110 00x – 9

E_Hamilton (1), Devers (1). DP_Minnesota 0, Boston 1. LOB_Minnesota 4, Boston 8. 2B_Astudillo (2), Arroyo (1). HR_Devers (3), Dalbec (5). SF_Martinez.

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Shoemaker L, 0-1 3 7 7 7 0 3 Anderson 1-3 0 1 1 2 0 Rogers 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Colome 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 Hackimer 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Alcala 1 1 0 0 1 1 Law 1 0 0 0 0 3 Albers 1 1 0 0 0 2

Boston Rodriguez W, 2-0 5 2 1 1 0 6 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 1 1 Brice 2 1 0 0 1 1 McCarthy 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_by_Hackimer (Chavis).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Manny Gonzale.

T_2:49. A_1,935

