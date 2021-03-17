Red Sox 9, Twins 1

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|0
|
|Totals
|34
|9
|11
|9
|
|L.Arrez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hmilton 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Chvis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dnldson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Rmine 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Duran ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ne.Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|B.Bxton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Casas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Broxton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bgaerts ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ja.Cave lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Arryo ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Roker pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Dvers 3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|Krlloff 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Arauz pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Astdllo rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Gttys pr
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wlliams c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Rddle ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Pello pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tzu.Lin pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vazquez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plwecki c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|B.Dlbec 1b
|1
|1
|1
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ockimey 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Minnesota
|001
|000
|000
|–
|1
|Boston
|043
|110
|00x
|–
|9
E_Hamilton (1), Devers (1). DP_Minnesota 0, Boston 1. LOB_Minnesota 4, Boston 8. 2B_Astudillo (2), Arroyo (1). HR_Devers (3), Dalbec (5). SF_Martinez.
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shoemaker L, 0-1
|3
|
|7
|7
|7
|0
|3
|Anderson
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Rogers
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Colome
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hackimer
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alcala
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Law
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Albers
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodriguez W, 2-0
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Hernandez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Brice
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|McCarthy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_by_Hackimer (Chavis).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Manny Gonzale.
T_2:49. A_1,935
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments