Sports News

Red Sox 9, Twins 1

By The Associated Press
March 17, 2021 4:12 pm
Minnesota Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 3 0 Totals 34 9 11 9
L.Arrez 2b 3 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 2 0 0 0
Hmilton 3b 1 0 1 0 M.Chvis ph 1 0 0 0
Dnldson 3b 2 0 0 0 Verdugo cf 2 0 0 0
A.Rmine 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Duran ph 2 0 0 0
Ne.Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 Mrtinez dh 3 1 1 1
B.Bxton cf 2 0 0 0 T.Casas ph 1 0 0 0
Broxton cf 2 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 3 1 1 0
Ja.Cave lf 2 0 0 0 C.Arryo ss 2 0 1 0
B.Roker pr 1 0 0 0 R.Dvers 3b 3 2 2 3
Krlloff 1b 3 0 0 0 J.Arauz pr 1 0 0 0
Jeffers c 3 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 1 0
Astdllo rf 3 1 1 0 M.Gttys pr 1 1 1 0
Wlliams c 1 0 0 0 Gnzalez lf 2 1 1 0
J.Rddle ss 1 0 1 0 C.Pello pr 1 0 0 0
Tzu.Lin pr 1 0 0 0 Vazquez c 3 1 1 0
Plwecki c 1 0 0 0
B.Dlbec 1b 1 1 1 4
Ockimey 1b 2 1 1 1
Minnesota 001 000 000 1
Boston 043 110 00x 9

E_Hamilton (1), Devers (1). DP_Minnesota 0, Boston 1. LOB_Minnesota 4, Boston 8. 2B_Astudillo (2), Arroyo (1). HR_Devers (3), Dalbec (5). SF_Martinez.

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Shoemaker L, 0-1 3 7 7 7 0 3
Anderson 1-3 0 1 1 2 0
Rogers 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Colome 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Hackimer 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Alcala 1 1 0 0 1 1
Law 1 0 0 0 0 3
Albers 1 1 0 0 0 2
Boston
Rodriguez W, 2-0 5 2 1 1 0 6
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 1 1
Brice 2 1 0 0 1 1
McCarthy 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_by_Hackimer (Chavis).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Manny Gonzale.

T_2:49. A_1,935

