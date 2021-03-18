Trending:
Reds 12, Indians 7

By The Associated Press
March 18, 2021 1:02 am
< a min read
      
Cleveland Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 7 10 7 Totals 40 12 17 12
Hrnndez 2b 2 0 1 0 J.Wnker lf 3 1 1 1
J.Frmin 2b 3 0 0 0 A.Aqino rf 2 0 0 0
Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 2 1 2 1
St.Kwan lf 3 1 1 2 M.Pyton rf 3 1 2 1
Ramirez 3b 2 0 1 0 Mstakas 3b 4 1 1 1
Krieger pr 1 1 0 0 Blndino 3b 1 0 0 0
F.Reyes dh 3 0 1 0 E.Sarez ss 3 1 1 1
Placios ph 3 0 2 1 J.Grcia ss 1 0 0 0
J.Nylor rf 3 0 0 0 Brnhart c 2 0 0 1
W.Bnson pr 2 1 0 0 Ro.Gale c 2 1 1 0
J.Buers 1b 2 0 0 0 Hineman dh 4 0 1 1
Lvrnway pr 2 0 0 0 Rbinson ph 1 1 1 0
R.Perez c 1 0 1 1 Freeman 2b 4 2 2 2
B.Tylor c 2 1 1 0 K.Hlder 2b 0 0 0 0
Gimenez ss 2 0 0 1 T.Nquin cf 3 2 2 0
Rocchio pr 1 2 0 0 D.Smith lf 1 0 0 0
Mercado cf 4 0 1 1 Cthbert 1b 2 1 1 0
Mrabell pr 1 1 1 1 Dlmnico 1b 2 0 2 3
Cleveland 000 020 410 7
Cincinnati 110 700 12x 12

E_Blandino (3), Suarez (3), Garcia (2). LOB_Cleveland 16, Cincinnati 10. 2B_Kwan (2), Palacios (1), Taylor (1), Marabell (1), Gale (2), Heineman (2), Naquin (2), Delmonico (3). HR_Castellanos (2), Freeman (2). SF_Barnhart.

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
McKenzie L, 0-1 3 5 2 2 1 4
Gose 0 3 6 6 3 0
McCarty 1 2 1 1 0 1
Wittgren 1 2 0 0 0 3
Clase 1 0 0 0 0 0
Nelson 1 2 1 1 0 1
Plutko 1 3 2 2 1 2
Cincinnati
Castillo W, 1-0 3 3 0 0 2 2
Perez H, 2 1 2-3 2 2 0 2 2
Ashcraft 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Romano 1 1 0 0 2 0
Osich 1 3 4 1 1 3
Warren 1 1 1 1 1 0
Biddle 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Ashcraft (Gimenez).

WP_Warren.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Stu Scheurwate.

T_3:43. A_2,211

