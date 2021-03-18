Reds 12, Indians 7

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|7
|10
|7
|
|Totals
|40
|12
|17
|12
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Wnker lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Frmin 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Aqino rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstllns rf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|St.Kwan lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|M.Pyton rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Ramirez 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mstakas 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Krieger pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Blndino 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|F.Reyes dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|E.Sarez ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Placios ph
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|J.Grcia ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Nylor rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|W.Bnson pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ro.Gale c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Buers 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hineman dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lvrnway pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rbinson ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Perez c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Freeman 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|B.Tylor c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|K.Hlder 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gimenez ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|T.Nquin cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Rocchio pr
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
|D.Smith lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercado cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cthbert 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mrabell pr
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Dlmnico 1b
|2
|0
|2
|3
|
|Cleveland
|000
|020
|410
|–
|7
|Cincinnati
|110
|700
|12x
|–
|12
E_Blandino (3), Suarez (3), Garcia (2). LOB_Cleveland 16, Cincinnati 10. 2B_Kwan (2), Palacios (1), Taylor (1), Marabell (1), Gale (2), Heineman (2), Naquin (2), Delmonico (3). HR_Castellanos (2), Freeman (2). SF_Barnhart.
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McKenzie L, 0-1
|3
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Gose
|0
|
|3
|6
|6
|3
|0
|McCarty
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Wittgren
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Clase
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nelson
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Plutko
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Castillo W, 1-0
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Perez H, 2
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Ashcraft
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Romano
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Osich
|1
|
|3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Warren
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Biddle
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Ashcraft (Gimenez).
WP_Warren.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Stu Scheurwate.
T_3:43. A_2,211
