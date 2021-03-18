Reds 12, Indians 7

Cleveland Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 7 10 7 Totals 40 12 17 12 Hrnndez 2b 2 0 1 0 J.Wnker lf 3 1 1 1 J.Frmin 2b 3 0 0 0 A.Aqino rf 2 0 0 0 Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 2 1 2 1 St.Kwan lf 3 1 1 2 M.Pyton rf 3 1 2 1 Ramirez 3b 2 0 1 0 Mstakas 3b 4 1 1 1 Krieger pr 1 1 0 0 Blndino 3b 1 0 0 0 F.Reyes dh 3 0 1 0 E.Sarez ss 3 1 1 1 Placios ph 3 0 2 1 J.Grcia ss 1 0 0 0 J.Nylor rf 3 0 0 0 Brnhart c 2 0 0 1 W.Bnson pr 2 1 0 0 Ro.Gale c 2 1 1 0 J.Buers 1b 2 0 0 0 Hineman dh 4 0 1 1 Lvrnway pr 2 0 0 0 Rbinson ph 1 1 1 0 R.Perez c 1 0 1 1 Freeman 2b 4 2 2 2 B.Tylor c 2 1 1 0 K.Hlder 2b 0 0 0 0 Gimenez ss 2 0 0 1 T.Nquin cf 3 2 2 0 Rocchio pr 1 2 0 0 D.Smith lf 1 0 0 0 Mercado cf 4 0 1 1 Cthbert 1b 2 1 1 0 Mrabell pr 1 1 1 1 Dlmnico 1b 2 0 2 3

Cleveland 000 020 410 – 7 Cincinnati 110 700 12x – 12

E_Blandino (3), Suarez (3), Garcia (2). LOB_Cleveland 16, Cincinnati 10. 2B_Kwan (2), Palacios (1), Taylor (1), Marabell (1), Gale (2), Heineman (2), Naquin (2), Delmonico (3). HR_Castellanos (2), Freeman (2). SF_Barnhart.

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland McKenzie L, 0-1 3 5 2 2 1 4 Gose 0 3 6 6 3 0 McCarty 1 2 1 1 0 1 Wittgren 1 2 0 0 0 3 Clase 1 0 0 0 0 0 Nelson 1 2 1 1 0 1 Plutko 1 3 2 2 1 2

Cincinnati Castillo W, 1-0 3 3 0 0 2 2 Perez H, 2 1 2-3 2 2 0 2 2 Ashcraft 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Romano 1 1 0 0 2 0 Osich 1 3 4 1 1 3 Warren 1 1 1 1 1 0 Biddle 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Ashcraft (Gimenez).

WP_Warren.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Stu Scheurwate.

T_3:43. A_2,211

