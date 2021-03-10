On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Reds star Joey Votto put on injured list at spring training

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 1:23 pm
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has been put on the injured list for an indefinite period at spring training, a team spokesman said Wednesday.

The team released no details of Votto’s situation or how long he is expected to be sidelined.

The 36-year-old Votto has played in four spring training games, going 4 for 9 at the plate. Last season he hit .226 in 54 games, with 11 home runs and 22 RBIs.

The Reds open the regular season April 1.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 .

Sports News

