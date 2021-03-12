On Air: Agency in Focus
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Remaining Free Agents

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2021 1:48 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The 32 remaining free agents:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

CHICAGO (1) — Edwin Encarnación, dh.

HOUSTON (2) — Brad Peacock, rhp; Josh Reddick, of.

KANSAS CITY (1) — Alex Gordon, of.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Learn how agencies can take advantage of mid-range storage in this exclusive ebook.

NEW YORK (1)— Erik Kratz, c.

TEXAS (2) — Juan Nicasio, rhp; Edinson Vólquez, rhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (1) — Mike Leake, rhp.

ATLANTA (4) — Tyler Flowers, c; Shane Greene, rhp; Cole Hamels, lhp; Nick Markakis, of.

CHICAGO (2) — Daniel Descalsco, 2b; Josh Phegley, c.

CINCINNATI (1) — Tyler Thornburg, rhp.

COLORADO (3) — Matt Kemp, of; Daniel Murphy, 1b; A.J. Ramos, rhp.

        Read more Sports News news.

MIAMI (3) — Francisco Cervelli, c; Logan Forsythe, inf; Sean Rodríguez, 3b.

MILWAUKEE (2) — Ryan Braun, of; Jedd Gyorko, 3b.

NEW YORK (5) — Yoenis Céspedes, of; Jared Hughes, rhp; Eduardo Núñez, 2b; Rick Porcello, rhp; René Rivera, c.

PHILADELPHIA (1) — David Robertson, rhp.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Matt Wieters, c.

WASHINGTON (2) — Howie Kendrick,1b-inf; Aníbal Sánchez, rhp.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
3|8 C2ISR Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris swears in Marcia Fudge as Secretary of the Department of Housing & Urban Development