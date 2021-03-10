Rice 72, Marshall 68

RICE (14-12)
Fiedler 7-10 1-2 15, Evee 3-8 2-2 9, Mullins 2-5 2-2 7, Olivari 8-19 2-2 23, Sheffield 2-6 4-4 10, Ege Havsa 1-2 0-0 2, Abercrombie 2-3 0-0 5, Moore 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 25-53 12-14 72.
MARSHALL (15-6)
Beyers 7-15 0-0 17, Williams 4-10 1-2 11, Kinsey 5-15 1-2 11, Taylor 4-9 0-0 8, West 7-12 0-0 19, Anochili-Killen 0-1 0-0 0, Miladinovic 0-1 0-0 0, Early 0-3 0-0 0, George 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-67 2-4 68.
Halftime_Rice 31-29. 3-Point Goals_Rice 10-28 (Olivari 5-13, Sheffield 2-6, Abercrombie 1-1, Mullins 1-2, Evee 1-6), Marshall 10-34 (West 5-9, Beyers 3-9, Williams 2-8, Anochili-Killen 0-1, Early 0-2, Taylor 0-2, Kinsey 0-3). Rebounds_Rice 29 (Fiedler, Olivari 9), Marshall 31 (Beyers 8). Assists_Rice 14 (Ege Havsa 4), Marshall 13 (West 7). Total Fouls_Rice 11, Marshall 14.
