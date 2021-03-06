On Air: Federal News Network program
Rice lifts New Mexico St. over Dixie State 76-66

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 1:54 am
ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Jabari Rice matched his season high with 20 points and New Mexico State topped Dixie State 76-66 on Friday night.

Donnie Tillman scored 13 points for New Mexico State (9-7, 6-6 Western Athletic Conference), Evan Gilyard II scored 12 and C.J. Roberts 10.

Hunter Schofield had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Trailblazers (8-12, 4-9), Cameron Gooden scored 16 and Andre Mulibea 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

