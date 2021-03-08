Rider 78, Canisius 76

RIDER (5-16)
Ogemuno-Johnson 2-4 5-6 9, Ings 1-1 3-5 5, McQuarter 4-13 2-2 10, Murray 7-11 6-6 22, Powell 6-9 4-5 19, R.Henderson 1-2 0-0 3, Bladen 1-3 6-6 8, Pope 1-4 0-2 2. Totals 23-47 26-32 78.
CANISIUS (7-5)
Fritz 4-6 1-2 9, White 1-2 2-2 4, Fofana 3-11 0-0 8, Harried 5-12 5-7 15, J.Henderson 5-11 2-2 16, Green 6-12 1-4 13, Brandon 3-9 0-0 9, Hitchon 0-2 0-0 0, Uijtendaal 0-0 0-0 0, Maslennikov 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-66 11-17 76.
Halftime_Canisius 42-36. 3-Point Goals_Rider 6-11 (Powell 3-4, Murray 2-3, R.Henderson 1-2, McQuarter 0-1, Pope 0-1), Canisius 9-31 (J.Henderson 4-9, Brandon 3-7, Fofana 2-7, Fritz 0-1, Hitchon 0-1, White 0-1, Green 0-2, Harried 0-3). Rebounds_Rider 34 (McQuarter 11), Canisius 29 (Harried 8). Assists_Rider 12 (Murray 5), Canisius 12 (Fofana 3). Total Fouls_Rider 19, Canisius 23.
