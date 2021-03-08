Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rider 78, Canisius 76

By The Associated Press
March 8, 2021 9:19 pm
< a min read
      

RIDER (5-16)

Ogemuno-Johnson 2-4 5-6 9, Ings 1-1 3-5 5, McQuarter 4-13 2-2 10, Murray 7-11 6-6 22, Powell 6-9 4-5 19, R.Henderson 1-2 0-0 3, Bladen 1-3 6-6 8, Pope 1-4 0-2 2. Totals 23-47 26-32 78.

CANISIUS (7-5)

Fritz 4-6 1-2 9, White 1-2 2-2 4, Fofana 3-11 0-0 8, Harried 5-12 5-7 15, J.Henderson 5-11 2-2 16, Green 6-12 1-4 13, Brandon 3-9 0-0 9, Hitchon 0-2 0-0 0, Uijtendaal 0-0 0-0 0, Maslennikov 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-66 11-17 76.

Halftime_Canisius 42-36. 3-Point Goals_Rider 6-11 (Powell 3-4, Murray 2-3, R.Henderson 1-2, McQuarter 0-1, Pope 0-1), Canisius 9-31 (J.Henderson 4-9, Brandon 3-7, Fofana 2-7, Fritz 0-1, Hitchon 0-1, White 0-1, Green 0-2, Harried 0-3). Rebounds_Rider 34 (McQuarter 11), Canisius 29 (Harried 8). Assists_Rider 12 (Murray 5), Canisius 12 (Fofana 3). Total Fouls_Rider 19, Canisius 23.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Wildlife inspector helps rescue sea turtles