Roberts, Allen lead Georgia St over Arkansas St in Sun Belt

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 11:09 pm
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Justin Roberts had 17 points to lead five Georgia State players in double figures as the Panthers narrowly beat Arkansas State 71-68 in the Sun Belt Conference tournament second round on Saturday.

Corey Allen added 15 points for the Panthers (15-5, 8-4). Evan Johnson chipped in 11 and Jalen Thomas and Eliel Nsoseme each had 10.

Norchad Omier had 16 points and 18 rebounds for the Red Wolves (11-13). Marquis Eaton added 16 points and eight assists, and Keyon Wesley had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

