Rocak leads UC San Diego over CS Fullerton 85-78

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 11:16 pm
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Toni Rocak scored a season-high 26 points and UC San Diego topped Cal State Fullerton 85-78 on Saturday.

Rocak made 12 of 16 shots and added seven rebounds. Mikey Howell had 17 points and 13 assists for UC San Diego (7-10, 4-10 Big West Conference). Gabe Hadley added 12 points. Jake Killingsworth had 11 points.

Tray Maddox Jr. scored a career-high 30 points for the Titans (6-9, 5-9). Tory San Antonio added 12 points and eight rebounds. Vincent Lee had 12 points.

The Tritons improve to 2-0 against the Titans for the season. UC San Diego defeated Cal State Fullerton 89-85 last Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

