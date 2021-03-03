Rockies 10, Athletics 7

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|26
|7
|6
|6
|
|Totals
|26
|10
|8
|10
|
|E.Andrs ss
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|R.Tapia lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|J.Wlson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fuentes 1b
|1
|2
|1
|1
|
|C.Pnder 3b
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
|C.Owngs ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dvidson ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Trejo ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Blckmon rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwndl 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yo.Daza cf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Chapman dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|C..Cron 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.McCnn pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hlliard pr
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
|Pscotty rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|McMahon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dchmann rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Wlker ph
|2
|0
|1
|3
|
|S.Brown lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gr.Bird dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Thmas lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Con.Joe ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|A.Allen c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hampson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Grcia ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Vlade lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|P.Kozma 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Rodgers 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bu.Reed cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Stamets 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|D.Nunez c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Briceno c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Oakland
|340
|000
|0xx
|–
|7
|Colorado
|002
|026
|xxx
|–
|10
E_Tapia 2 (2), Cron (1). LOB_Oakland 7, Colorado 5. 2B_Olson (1), Kozma (1), Fuentes (1), Owings (1). 3B_Nunez (1). HR_Tapia (1). SB_Pinder (1), Davidson (1), McCann (1), Reed (1), Hilliard (1). SF_Piscotty.
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Irvin
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Weems
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Jimenez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Acevedo
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Criswell L, 0-1, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Angulo BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Castellani
|2
|
|2
|7
|4
|2
|0
|Kinley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Estevez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gilbreath
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Lawrence W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holder S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
HBP_by_Criswell (Fuentes), Castellani (Andrus).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Nick Mahrle.
T_2:42. A_2,100
