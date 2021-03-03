Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Rockies 10, Athletics 7

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 6:05 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 26 7 6 6 Totals 26 10 8 10
E.Andrs ss 2 1 0 1 R.Tapia lf 2 1 1 2
J.Wlson 3b 1 0 0 0 Fuentes 1b 1 2 1 1
C.Pnder 3b 1 2 0 0 C.Owngs ss 2 0 1 0
Dvidson ss 1 0 1 0 A.Trejo ss 2 1 1 2
M.Olson 1b 3 1 1 3 Blckmon rf 2 0 0 0
Schwndl 1b 1 0 0 0 Yo.Daza cf 2 1 2 1
Chapman dh 3 0 1 0 C..Cron 1b 1 0 0 0
K.McCnn pr 1 0 1 0 Hlliard pr 1 1 0 1
Pscotty rf 2 0 0 1 McMahon 3b 2 0 0 0
Dchmann rf 1 0 0 0 C.Wlker ph 2 0 1 3
S.Brown lf 1 0 0 0 Gr.Bird dh 1 0 0 0
C.Thmas lf 0 0 0 0 Con.Joe ph 1 1 0 0
A.Allen c 1 1 0 0 Hampson cf 2 0 0 0
A.Grcia ph 2 0 0 0 R.Vlade lf 0 1 0 0
P.Kozma 2b 3 1 2 1 Rodgers 2b 1 1 0 0
Bu.Reed cf 3 1 0 0 Stamets 2b 1 0 0 0
D.Nunez c 2 1 1 0
Briceno c 1 0 0 0
Oakland 340 000 0xx 7
Colorado 002 026 xxx 10

E_Tapia 2 (2), Cron (1). LOB_Oakland 7, Colorado 5. 2B_Olson (1), Kozma (1), Fuentes (1), Owings (1). 3B_Nunez (1). HR_Tapia (1). SB_Pinder (1), Davidson (1), McCann (1), Reed (1), Hilliard (1). SF_Piscotty.

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Irvin 2 1 0 0 0 1
Weems 1 1 2 2 1 2
Jimenez 1 0 0 0 2 2
Acevedo 1 3 2 2 0 0
Criswell L, 0-1, H, 1 2-3 1 4 4 2 0
Angulo BS, 0-1 1-3 2 2 2 1 0
Colorado
Castellani 2 2 7 4 2 0
Kinley 1 1 0 0 1 2
Estevez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Gilbreath 1 1 0 0 1 3
Lawrence W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Holder S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 3

HBP_by_Criswell (Fuentes), Castellani (Andrus).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Nick Mahrle.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_2:42. A_2,100

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 SHARE Virtual Summit March 2021
3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Miguel Cardona ceremonially sworn in as Education Secretary