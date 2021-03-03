Rockies 10, Athletics 7

Oakland Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 26 7 6 6 Totals 26 10 8 10 E.Andrs ss 2 1 0 1 R.Tapia lf 2 1 1 2 J.Wlson 3b 1 0 0 0 Fuentes 1b 1 2 1 1 C.Pnder 3b 1 2 0 0 C.Owngs ss 2 0 1 0 Dvidson ss 1 0 1 0 A.Trejo ss 2 1 1 2 M.Olson 1b 3 1 1 3 Blckmon rf 2 0 0 0 Schwndl 1b 1 0 0 0 Yo.Daza cf 2 1 2 1 Chapman dh 3 0 1 0 C..Cron 1b 1 0 0 0 K.McCnn pr 1 0 1 0 Hlliard pr 1 1 0 1 Pscotty rf 2 0 0 1 McMahon 3b 2 0 0 0 Dchmann rf 1 0 0 0 C.Wlker ph 2 0 1 3 S.Brown lf 1 0 0 0 Gr.Bird dh 1 0 0 0 C.Thmas lf 0 0 0 0 Con.Joe ph 1 1 0 0 A.Allen c 1 1 0 0 Hampson cf 2 0 0 0 A.Grcia ph 2 0 0 0 R.Vlade lf 0 1 0 0 P.Kozma 2b 3 1 2 1 Rodgers 2b 1 1 0 0 Bu.Reed cf 3 1 0 0 Stamets 2b 1 0 0 0 D.Nunez c 2 1 1 0 Briceno c 1 0 0 0

Oakland 340 000 0xx – 7 Colorado 002 026 xxx – 10

E_Tapia 2 (2), Cron (1). LOB_Oakland 7, Colorado 5. 2B_Olson (1), Kozma (1), Fuentes (1), Owings (1). 3B_Nunez (1). HR_Tapia (1). SB_Pinder (1), Davidson (1), McCann (1), Reed (1), Hilliard (1). SF_Piscotty.

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Irvin 2 1 0 0 0 1 Weems 1 1 2 2 1 2 Jimenez 1 0 0 0 2 2 Acevedo 1 3 2 2 0 0 Criswell L, 0-1, H, 1 2-3 1 4 4 2 0 Angulo BS, 0-1 1-3 2 2 2 1 0

Colorado Castellani 2 2 7 4 2 0 Kinley 1 1 0 0 1 2 Estevez 1 0 0 0 0 0 Gilbreath 1 1 0 0 1 3 Lawrence W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 Holder S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 3

HBP_by_Criswell (Fuentes), Castellani (Andrus).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Nick Mahrle.

T_2:42. A_2,100

