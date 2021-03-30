Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rockies 2, White Sox 1

By The Associated Press
March 30, 2021 5:20 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 23 1 5 1 Totals 24 2 6 1
Andrson ss 2 0 1 0 R.Tapia lf 2 0 1 0
Rmllard ss 1 0 0 0 Yo.Daza cf 1 0 0 0
L.Rbert cf 2 1 1 0 Fuentes 3b 2 0 1 0
Hmilton cf 1 0 0 0 Con.Joe 1b 1 0 1 0
J.Abreu 1b 2 0 1 0 T.Story ss 2 0 0 0
Moncada 3b 2 0 0 0 A.Trejo ss 1 0 0 0
Grandal c 2 0 0 0 Blckmon rf 2 0 0 0
A.Vughn lf 2 0 1 1 R.Vlade lf 1 0 0 0
A.Eaton rf 2 0 1 0 C..Cron 1b 1 1 1 1
Rynolds rf 1 0 0 0 Hlliard lf 1 1 0 0
Mrcedes ph 1 0 0 0 McMahon 2b 2 0 1 0
L.Grcia 2b 2 0 0 0 B.Srven c 1 0 0 0
Hrnndez pr 1 0 0 0 El.Diaz c 2 0 1 0
Ja.Lamb dh 2 0 0 0 Stamets pr 0 0 0 0
C.Owngs dh 2 0 0 0
Gr.Bird ph 1 0 0 0
Hampson cf 2 0 0 0
Chicago 000 100 0xx 1
Colorado 010 001 xxx 2

E_Joe (1). DP_Chicago 0, Colorado 2. LOB_Chicago 4, Colorado 6. HR_Cron (5). SB_Robert (6), Hilliard (5). SF_Vaughn.

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Cease 5 1-3 6 1 1 0 11
Sadzeck L, 0-2 2-3 0 1 1 2 0
Colorado
Gomber 3 2 0 0 0 4
Estevez BS, 0-2 1 1 1 1 2 1
Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 1
Stephenson W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Rosscup S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Cease, Sadzeck, Gomber.

PB_Grandal.

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Umpires_Home, Kyle McCrady; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, John Libka; Third, Paul Clemon.

T_1:58. A_2,212

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|29 GOMACTech Conference
3|30 NDIA Delaware Valley Presents: CMMC -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Alaska National Guard infantrywoman makes history by becoming the first infantry qualified woman in the organization