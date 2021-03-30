Rockies 2, White Sox 1

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|23
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|24
|2
|6
|1
|
|Andrson ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Tapia lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rmllard ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yo.Daza cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Rbert cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Fuentes 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hmilton cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Con.Joe 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Abreu 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Story ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Trejo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blckmon rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Vughn lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|R.Vlade lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Eaton rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C..Cron 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Rynolds rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hlliard lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mrcedes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|L.Grcia 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Srven c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|El.Diaz c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ja.Lamb dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stamets pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Owngs dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gr.Bird ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hampson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|000
|100
|0xx
|–
|1
|Colorado
|010
|001
|xxx
|–
|2
E_Joe (1). DP_Chicago 0, Colorado 2. LOB_Chicago 4, Colorado 6. HR_Cron (5). SB_Robert (6), Hilliard (5). SF_Vaughn.
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cease
|5
|1-3
|6
|1
|1
|0
|11
|Sadzeck L, 0-2
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gomber
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Estevez BS, 0-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Kinley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stephenson W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rosscup S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Cease, Sadzeck, Gomber.
PB_Grandal.
Umpires_Home, Kyle McCrady; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, John Libka; Third, Paul Clemon.
T_1:58. A_2,212
