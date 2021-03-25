Rockies 6, Angels 5

|Los Angeles
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|33
|6
|11
|6
|Fltcher 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Tapia lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Li.Soto 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Wlker 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Ohtni dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|McMahon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schbler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Trejo 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|M.Trout cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Story ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lagares cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|R.Vlade lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rndon 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Blckmon rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Gsselin 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Yo.Daza rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Upton lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C..Cron 1b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|Jon.Jay lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hnnah cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Pjols 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Fuentes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Rojas 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Stamets ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Iglsias ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|C.Owngs cf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Jackson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Snydr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Stssi c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|D.Nunez c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Mulrine c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Gmber sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Fwler rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gr.Bird ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Lund rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|120
|011
|000
|–
|5
|Colorado
|020
|112
|00x
|–
|6
DP_Los Angeles 1, Colorado 0. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Colorado 4. 2B_Rendon (4), Pujols (5), Fowler (3), Cron (3), Fuentes (7), Nunez 2 (3). 3B_Rojas (1). HR_Ohtani (5), Lagares (1), Iglesias (2), Stassi (1), Cron (4), Owings 2 (4).
|Los Angeles
|Bundy
|5
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|0
|7
|Iglesias L, 1-1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Claudio
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rodriguez
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mayers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colorado
|Gomber
|5
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|0
|3
|Lawrence W, 3-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kinley H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bowden H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bard S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Gomber (Rendon).
Balk_Claudio.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Adrian Johnson; Third, Kyle McCrad.
T_2:26. A_2,432
