Sports News

Rockies 6, Angels 5

By The Associated Press
March 25, 2021 6:49 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 8 5 Totals 33 6 11 6
Fltcher 2b 3 0 0 0 R.Tapia lf 3 0 1 1
Li.Soto 2b 1 0 0 0 C.Wlker 3b 1 0 0 0
S.Ohtni dh 3 1 1 1 McMahon 2b 3 0 0 0
Schbler ph 1 0 0 0 A.Trejo 2b 1 0 1 0
M.Trout cf 2 0 0 0 T.Story ss 3 0 0 0
Lagares cf 2 1 1 1 R.Vlade lf 1 0 0 0
A.Rndon 3b 2 0 1 0 Blckmon rf 3 1 1 0
Gsselin 3b 1 0 0 0 Yo.Daza rf 1 0 0 0
J.Upton lf 2 0 0 0 C..Cron 1b 3 2 3 1
Jon.Jay lf 2 0 0 0 J.Hnnah cf 1 0 0 0
A.Pjols 1b 2 0 1 0 Fuentes 3b 3 0 1 1
J.Rojas 1b 2 1 1 0 Stamets ss 1 0 0 0
Iglsias ss 3 1 1 1 C.Owngs cf 3 2 2 3
Jackson ss 1 0 0 0 T.Snydr ph 1 0 0 0
M.Stssi c 3 1 1 2 D.Nunez c 3 1 2 0
Mulrine c 1 0 0 0 A.Gmber sp 1 0 0 0
D.Fwler rf 2 0 1 0 Gr.Bird ph 1 0 0 0
Br.Lund rf 2 0 0 0
Los Angeles 120 011 000 5
Colorado 020 112 00x 6

DP_Los Angeles 1, Colorado 0. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Colorado 4. 2B_Rendon (4), Pujols (5), Fowler (3), Cron (3), Fuentes (7), Nunez 2 (3). 3B_Rojas (1). HR_Ohtani (5), Lagares (1), Iglesias (2), Stassi (1), Cron (4), Owings 2 (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Bundy 5 2-3 8 5 5 0 7
Iglesias L, 1-1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Claudio 1 1 0 0 0 1
Rodriguez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Mayers 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Colorado
Gomber 5 1-3 8 5 5 0 3
Lawrence W, 3-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kinley H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bowden H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bard S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Gomber (Rendon).

Balk_Claudio.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Adrian Johnson; Third, Kyle McCrad.

T_2:26. A_2,432

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

