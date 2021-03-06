Trending:
Rodrigues throws 3 TDs, leads UC Davis over Idaho 27-17

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 6:27 pm
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Hunter Rodrigues threw three touchdown passes and UC Davis beat Idaho 27-17 on Saturday.

Rodrigues tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jared Harrell that pulled the Aggies to 17-14 late in the third quarter, and his 11-yard scoring throw to Carson Crawford made it 20-17 with 7:41 left. Lan Larison added a 9-yard TD run with 3:12 remaining.

Rodrigues was 23-of-29 passing for 243 yards, and had a 25-yard touchdown pass to Crawford in the second quarter. Crawford finished with eight receptions for 120 yards, and Larison had 66 yards rushing. Jr. Gilliam added 145 yards on 26 carries for UC Davis.

Mike Beaudry threw a 19-yard touchdown pass and ran for a 9-yard score for Idaho (1-1, 1-1 Big Sky Conference). He had 236 yards passing and 44 yards on the ground.

It was the season opener for UC Davis, which had its originally intended start on Feb. 27 against Cal Poly postponed due to COVID-related issues within the Mustangs’ program.

