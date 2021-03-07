Trending:
Ross leads Pepperdine over Santa Clara 78-70 in WCC tourney

By The Associated Press
March 7, 2021 2:38 am
PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Colbey Ross had 25 points and 12 assists as Pepperdine topped Santa Clara 78-70 in the West Coast Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Saturday night.

Kessler Edwards added 21 points for the Waves.

Pepperdine plays No. 2 seed BYU in Monday’s semifinals.

Ross converted all 12 of his free throw attempts. Edwards also had 11 rebounds.

Jan Zidek had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Pepperdine (12-11). Jade’ Smith added 11 points.

Guglielmo Caruso had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Broncos (12-8). Josip Vrankic added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Jalen Williams had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

