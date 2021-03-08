Trending:
Royals 10, Athletics 3

By The Associated Press
March 8, 2021 5:37 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 24 3 3 3 Totals 30 10 13 9
Lureano cf 2 0 0 0 Mrrfeld rf 3 1 2 1
Sk.Bolt pr 1 0 0 0 S.Mtias pr 1 1 0 0
To.Kemp 2b 2 1 0 0 Mondesi ss 1 2 1 0
P.Kozma 2b 1 0 0 0 Wtt Jr. ss 2 1 1 2
Pscotty rf 2 0 0 0 Santana 1b 3 1 2 3
S.Brown dh 1 0 0 0 Mlendez c 0 0 0 0
Sdrstrm ph 1 0 0 0 S.Perez c 3 1 1 1
Schwndl 1b 3 0 0 0 Gterrez 1b 1 0 0 0
Barrera lf 2 1 1 1 H.Dzier 3b 2 1 1 1
A.Grcia c 2 0 0 0 E.Rvera 3b 2 0 2 0
Fr.Pena c 1 1 1 2 O’Hearn dh 4 0 0 0
J.Wlson 3b 3 0 1 0 M.Tylor cf 2 0 1 0
N.Allen ss 2 0 0 0 A.Mller pr 1 1 0 0
V.Mchin ss 1 0 0 0 K.Isbel lf 3 1 2 0
N.Lopez 2b 2 0 0 1
J.Gzman ss 0 0 0 0
Oakland 100 002 0 3
Kansas City 302 500 x 10

E_Dozier (1). DP_Oakland 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Oakland 5, Kansas City 5. 2B_Merrifield 2 (4), Taylor (2), Isbel (1). HR_Pena (1), Witt Jr. (2), Santana (1), Perez (2), Dozier (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Dunshee L, 0-1 3 6 5 5 1 1
Petit 2-3 5 5 5 0 0
Howard 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2
Blackham 1 1 0 0 1 1
Kansas City
Singer W, 1-0 3 1 1 1 2 5
Lovelady 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Brentz 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Lynch 2 2 2 2 1 3
Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Singer (Kemp).

WP_Dunshee.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Nic Lent.

T_2:19. A_2,036

