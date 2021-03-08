Royals 10, Athletics 3

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|24
|3
|3
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|10
|13
|9
|
|Lureano cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrrfeld rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Sk.Bolt pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Mtias pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|To.Kemp 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|P.Kozma 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wtt Jr. ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Pscotty rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|S.Brown dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mlendez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sdrstrm ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Perez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Schwndl 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gterrez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barrera lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|H.Dzier 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|A.Grcia c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Rvera 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Fr.Pena c
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|O’Hearn dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Wlson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Tylor cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Allen ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Mller pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|V.Mchin ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Isbel lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|N.Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Gzman ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Oakland
|100
|002
|0
|–
|3
|Kansas City
|302
|500
|x
|–
|10
E_Dozier (1). DP_Oakland 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Oakland 5, Kansas City 5. 2B_Merrifield 2 (4), Taylor (2), Isbel (1). HR_Pena (1), Witt Jr. (2), Santana (1), Perez (2), Dozier (1).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dunshee L, 0-1
|3
|
|6
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Petit
|
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|Howard
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Blackham
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Singer W, 1-0
|3
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Lovelady
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brentz
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lynch
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Singer (Kemp).
WP_Dunshee.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Nic Lent.
T_2:19. A_2,036
