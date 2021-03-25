Royals 10, Diamondbacks 1

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|33
|10
|9
|10
|
|Lcastro lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrrfeld 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|J.Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alberto ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|VnMeter 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bnntndi lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|C.Wlker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strling lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Ellis 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|St.Vogt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Dngan 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Thmpson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Perez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|P.Smith rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|McBroom 1b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|
|Mthisen 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|
|L.Waver sp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Rvera 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Young ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Soler dh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|O’Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|H.Dzier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|E.Mejia rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Tylor cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|A.Mller lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|K.Isbel rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|F.Frmin c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arizona
|010
|000
|000
|–
|1
|Kansas City
|420
|010
|30x
|–
|10
E_Rojas (2), Mondesi (3). LOB_Arizona 3, Kansas City 2. 2B_Dungan (1), Perez (2). HR_Smith (1), Mondesi (1), McBroom (4), Santana (3), Soler (5). SF_Merrifield.
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weaver L, 1-2
|5
|1-3
|7
|7
|7
|2
|8
|Bukauskas
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Crichton
|1
|
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Ginkel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Duffy W, 2-1
|4
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Brentz
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Santana S, 1-1
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
HBP_by_Duffy (Locastro).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Alan Porter; Third, Nick Mahrle.
T_2:24. A_2,078
