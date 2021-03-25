Listen Live
Royals 10, Diamondbacks 1

By The Associated Press
March 25, 2021 7:37 pm
< a min read
      
Arizona Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 33 10 9 10
Lcastro lf 3 0 0 0 Mrrfeld 2b 2 0 0 1
J.Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 Alberto ss 1 1 0 0
VnMeter 2b 4 0 1 0 Bnntndi lf 3 0 1 1
C.Wlker 1b 3 0 0 0 Strling lf 1 0 0 0
D.Ellis 1b 1 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 3 1 1 1
St.Vogt c 3 0 0 0 C.Dngan 2b 1 1 1 0
Thmpson cf 3 0 0 0 S.Perez c 3 1 1 0
P.Smith rf 3 1 1 1 McBroom 1b 1 1 1 3
Mthisen 3b 3 0 1 0 Santana 1b 2 2 2 1
L.Waver sp 2 0 0 0 E.Rvera 3b 1 0 0 0
A.Young ph 1 0 0 0 J.Soler dh 3 1 1 3
O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0
H.Dzier 3b 3 0 0 0
E.Mejia rf 1 0 0 0
M.Tylor cf 2 1 0 0
A.Mller lf 1 0 0 0
K.Isbel rf 3 1 1 0
F.Frmin c 1 0 0 0
Arizona 010 000 000 1
Kansas City 420 010 30x 10

E_Rojas (2), Mondesi (3). LOB_Arizona 3, Kansas City 2. 2B_Dungan (1), Perez (2). HR_Smith (1), Mondesi (1), McBroom (4), Santana (3), Soler (5). SF_Merrifield.

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Weaver L, 1-2 5 1-3 7 7 7 2 8
Bukauskas 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Crichton 1 2 3 2 0 1
Ginkel 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kansas City
Duffy W, 2-1 4 1-3 4 1 1 0 3
Brentz 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Santana S, 1-1 3 0 0 0 0 7

HBP_by_Duffy (Locastro).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Alan Porter; Third, Nick Mahrle.

T_2:24. A_2,078

