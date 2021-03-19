Royals 4, Angels 4

Los Angeles Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 4 8 4 Totals 34 4 6 4 Fltcher ss 3 0 0 0 Mrrfeld rf 3 0 0 0 Jackson ss 1 0 0 0 K.Isbel rf 1 1 1 0 J.Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 3 1 1 0 M.Thiss 1b 1 0 0 0 Strling lf 1 0 1 1 Lagares lf 3 0 1 0 Mondesi ss 2 1 0 0 Barreto lf 1 0 0 0 Gllgher c 1 0 0 0 J.Rojas 2b 2 1 2 0 S.Perez c 3 0 0 0 Li.Soto 2b 0 0 0 0 A.Mller lf 1 0 0 0 M.Stssi c 3 1 1 0 Santana 1b 3 1 2 3 Bemboom c 0 0 0 0 McBroom ph 1 0 0 0 Schbler rf 2 2 2 3 J.Soler dh 4 0 1 0 Br.Lund rf 1 0 0 0 Alberto 3b 3 0 0 0 J.Adell cf 3 0 1 1 E.Rvera 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Adams cf 1 0 0 0 J.Dyson cf 2 0 0 0 Gsselin 3b 3 0 0 0 N.Prtto 1b 2 0 0 0 Myfield 3b 1 0 0 0 N.Lopez 2b 2 0 0 0 J.Krger dh 3 0 1 0 O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 Mulrine ph 1 0 0 0

Los Angeles 000 300 100 – 4 Kansas City 000 201 010 – 4

E_Jackson (1), Gosselin (2). DP_Los Angeles 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Kansas City 4. 2B_Rojas (1), Stassi (2), Adell (1), Isbel (2), Benintendi (4), Santana (1). HR_Schebler (3), Santana (2). SB_Mondesi (1). CS_Kruger (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Bundy 5 3 2 1 0 6 Rodriguez BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 2 Mayers H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Iglesias BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 2 Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 0

Kansas City Singer 5 5 3 3 1 4 Zimmer 2 3 1 1 0 3 Marsh 1 0 0 0 2 1 Holland 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Singer (Schebler).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Todd Ticheno.

T_2:32. A_2,156

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.