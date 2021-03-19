Royals 4, Angels 4

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|6
|4
|
|Fltcher ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrrfeld rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jackson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Isbel rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bnntndi lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Thiss 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strling lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lagares lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Barreto lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gllgher c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rojas 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|S.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Li.Soto 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Mller lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Stssi c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|Bemboom c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McBroom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schbler rf
|2
|2
|2
|3
|
|J.Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Br.Lund rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Adell cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|E.Rvera 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Adams cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Dyson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gsselin 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Prtto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myfield 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Krger dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|O’Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mulrine ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|300
|100
|–
|4
|Kansas City
|000
|201
|010
|–
|4
E_Jackson (1), Gosselin (2). DP_Los Angeles 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Kansas City 4. 2B_Rojas (1), Stassi (2), Adell (1), Isbel (2), Benintendi (4), Santana (1). HR_Schebler (3), Santana (2). SB_Mondesi (1). CS_Kruger (1).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bundy
|5
|
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|Rodriguez BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Mayers H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Iglesias BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Chavez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Singer
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Zimmer
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Marsh
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Holland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Singer (Schebler).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Todd Ticheno.
T_2:32. A_2,156
