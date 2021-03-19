Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Royals 4, Angels 4

By The Associated Press
March 19, 2021 6:51 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 4 8 4 Totals 34 4 6 4
Fltcher ss 3 0 0 0 Mrrfeld rf 3 0 0 0
Jackson ss 1 0 0 0 K.Isbel rf 1 1 1 0
J.Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 3 1 1 0
M.Thiss 1b 1 0 0 0 Strling lf 1 0 1 1
Lagares lf 3 0 1 0 Mondesi ss 2 1 0 0
Barreto lf 1 0 0 0 Gllgher c 1 0 0 0
J.Rojas 2b 2 1 2 0 S.Perez c 3 0 0 0
Li.Soto 2b 0 0 0 0 A.Mller lf 1 0 0 0
M.Stssi c 3 1 1 0 Santana 1b 3 1 2 3
Bemboom c 0 0 0 0 McBroom ph 1 0 0 0
Schbler rf 2 2 2 3 J.Soler dh 4 0 1 0
Br.Lund rf 1 0 0 0 Alberto 3b 3 0 0 0
J.Adell cf 3 0 1 1 E.Rvera 3b 1 0 0 0
J.Adams cf 1 0 0 0 J.Dyson cf 2 0 0 0
Gsselin 3b 3 0 0 0 N.Prtto 1b 2 0 0 0
Myfield 3b 1 0 0 0 N.Lopez 2b 2 0 0 0
J.Krger dh 3 0 1 0 O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0
Mulrine ph 1 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 300 100 4
Kansas City 000 201 010 4

E_Jackson (1), Gosselin (2). DP_Los Angeles 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Kansas City 4. 2B_Rojas (1), Stassi (2), Adell (1), Isbel (2), Benintendi (4), Santana (1). HR_Schebler (3), Santana (2). SB_Mondesi (1). CS_Kruger (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Bundy 5 3 2 1 0 6
Rodriguez BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 2
Mayers H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Iglesias BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 2
Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas City
Singer 5 5 3 3 1 4
Zimmer 2 3 1 1 0 3
Marsh 1 0 0 0 2 1
Holland 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Singer (Schebler).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Todd Ticheno.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_2:32. A_2,156

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|17 2021 National Environmental Justice...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

New Interior Secretary Deb Haaland sworn in as the first Native American Cabinet Secretary