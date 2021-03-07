Trending:
Royals 4, Padres 3

By The Associated Press
March 7, 2021 6:22 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 32 3 6 3
Mrrfeld 2b 2 0 1 0 Grisham cf 2 1 1 1
Gterrez pr 2 1 1 2 Hss III cf 2 0 0 0
Bnntndi lf 1 0 0 0 Ha-.Kim ss 2 0 0 0
Strling ph 3 0 0 0 C.Abrms ss 2 0 1 1
Mondesi ss 2 0 1 0 Machado 3b 2 0 0 0
N.Lopez ss 3 0 0 0 Tanielu 3b 2 0 0 0
J.Soler rf 2 0 0 0 E.Hsmer 1b 2 1 1 1
E.Mejia rf 2 0 0 0 G.Katoh 1b 2 0 1 0
O’Hearn 1b 1 0 0 0 To.Pham lf 2 0 0 0
N.Prtto pr 2 0 1 0 Kvlehan lf 2 0 0 0
M.Tylor cf 3 1 1 1 W.Myers rf 2 0 0 0
Ni.Dini c 1 0 0 0 Jor.Ona rf 1 0 0 0
McBroom dh 3 0 0 0 Crnwrth 2b 1 0 0 0
Olvares ph 1 0 0 0 Marcano pr 2 0 1 0
Alberto 3b 2 0 1 0 Cratini c 2 0 0 0
C.Dngan pr 1 0 0 0 W.Rivas c 1 0 0 0
E.Rvera ph 1 1 1 0 J.Mateo dh 3 1 1 0
Gllgher c 1 0 1 0
K.Isbel lf 0 0 0 0
S.Mtias ph 1 0 1 1
N.Heath pr 0 1 0 0
Kansas City 000 001 003 4
San Diego 100 100 010 3

DP_Kansas City 1, San Diego 2. LOB_Kansas City 10, San Diego 4. 2B_Merrifield (2). 3B_Rivera (1). HR_Gutierrez (1), Taylor (2), Grisham (1), Hosmer (1). SB_Isbel (1), Mateo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Junis 3 1 1 1 0 4
Hernandez 2 1 1 1 1 4
Davis 1 0 0 0 0 0
Marsh 1 1 0 0 1 1
Hahn W, 1-0 1 2 1 1 0 0
Newberry S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 2
San Diego
Darvish 2 1 0 0 0 4
Melancon H, 1 1 1 0 0 2 0
Stammen H, 1 1 0 0 0 2 0
Hill H, 1 1 2 0 0 1 3
Altavilla H, 1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Adams H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Ramirez L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2 4 3 3 0 1

HBP_by_Adams (Isbel).

WP_Newberry, Adams.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Chris Segal; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Chris Guccion.

T_3:00. A_1,762

