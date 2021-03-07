Royals 4, Padres 3

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|
|Mrrfeld 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gterrez pr
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Hss III cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bnntndi lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ha-.Kim ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strling ph
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Abrms ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mondesi ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Lopez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tanielu 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Soler rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Hsmer 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|E.Mejia rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Katoh 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|O’Hearn 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|To.Pham lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Prtto pr
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kvlehan lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Tylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|W.Myers rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ni.Dini c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jor.Ona rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McBroom dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crnwrth 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olvares ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marcano pr
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alberto 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cratini c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Dngan pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Rivas c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Rvera ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Mateo dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gllgher c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|K.Isbel lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|S.Mtias ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|N.Heath pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|003
|–
|4
|San Diego
|100
|100
|010
|–
|3
DP_Kansas City 1, San Diego 2. LOB_Kansas City 10, San Diego 4. 2B_Merrifield (2). 3B_Rivera (1). HR_Gutierrez (1), Taylor (2), Grisham (1), Hosmer (1). SB_Isbel (1), Mateo (1).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Junis
|3
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Hernandez
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Davis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hahn W, 1-0
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Newberry S, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Darvish
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Melancon H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Stammen H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Hill H, 1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Altavilla H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Adams H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ramirez L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|2
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
HBP_by_Adams (Isbel).
WP_Newberry, Adams.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Chris Segal; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Chris Guccion.
T_3:00. A_1,762
