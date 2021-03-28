On Air: This Just In!
Royals 6, Rockies 3

By The Associated Press
March 28, 2021 7:40 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 9 6 Totals 35 3 11 3
Mrrfeld 2b 3 0 0 0 R.Tapia dh 3 1 2 1
Alberto 2b 2 0 0 0 Con.Joe 1b 2 0 0 0
Bnntndi lf 2 0 0 0 Fuentes 3b 4 0 4 1
J.Dyson pr 2 2 1 0 Briceno c 1 0 1 0
Mondesi ss 3 2 2 2 T.Story ss 4 0 1 0
O’Hearn 1b 2 1 2 2 Stamets ss 1 0 0 0
Santana 1b 1 0 0 0 Blckmon rf 4 0 1 0
N.Lftin pr 2 0 0 0 C..Cron 1b 2 0 0 0
S.Perez c 3 0 0 0 Yo.Daza cf 1 0 0 0
Gllgher c 1 0 0 0 El.Diaz c 2 0 0 0
J.Soler dh 3 0 2 1 Hlliard rf 1 0 0 0
McBroom pr 1 0 0 0 McMahon 2b 3 0 1 0
H.Dzier 3b 2 0 0 0 C.Wlker 3b 1 1 1 1
E.Rvera pr 1 1 0 0 C.Owngs cf 2 1 0 0
K.Isbel rf 3 0 1 0 R.Vlade lf 1 0 0 0
Strling lf 1 0 1 1 Hampson lf 2 0 0 0
M.Tylor cf 3 0 0 0 A.Trejo 2b 1 0 0 0
E.Mejia lf 1 0 0 0
Kansas City 000 102 210 6
Colorado 002 000 010 3

E_Alberto (2), Benintendi 2 (3). DP_Kansas City 1, Colorado 0. LOB_Kansas City 7, Colorado 9. 2B_Dyson (1), Soler (5), Isbel (3), Starling (2), Fuentes (8), Briceno (1). HR_Mondesi (2), O’Hearn (4), Welker (2). SB_Dyson (2), Mondesi (2). CS_Tapia (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Minor W, 2-1 5 5 2 1 3 6
Brentz H, 5 1 2 0 0 0 1
Lovelady H, 2 1 2 0 0 0 1
Newberry 2 2 1 1 0 2
Colorado
Gonzalez 4 3 1 1 1 5
Bard H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 3
Givens L, 0-1, BS, 0-2 2-3 2 2 2 3 0
Harvey 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Almonte 1 2 2 2 0 1
Smith 1 1 1 1 0 1
Diehl 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Gonzalez, Smith.

Umpires_Home, Kyle McCrady; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Adrian Johnso.

T_3:16. A_2,463

