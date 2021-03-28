Royals 6, Rockies 3

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|11
|3
|
|Mrrfeld 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Tapia dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Alberto 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Con.Joe 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bnntndi lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fuentes 3b
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
|J.Dyson pr
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Briceno c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|T.Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|O’Hearn 1b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|Stamets ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blckmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Lftin pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C..Cron 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yo.Daza cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gllgher c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|El.Diaz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Soler dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Hlliard rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McBroom pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|H.Dzier 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Wlker 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|E.Rvera pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|C.Owngs cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|K.Isbel rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Vlade lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strling lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hampson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Tylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Trejo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Mejia lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|000
|102
|210
|–
|6
|Colorado
|002
|000
|010
|–
|3
E_Alberto (2), Benintendi 2 (3). DP_Kansas City 1, Colorado 0. LOB_Kansas City 7, Colorado 9. 2B_Dyson (1), Soler (5), Isbel (3), Starling (2), Fuentes (8), Briceno (1). HR_Mondesi (2), O’Hearn (4), Welker (2). SB_Dyson (2), Mondesi (2). CS_Tapia (1).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minor W, 2-1
|5
|
|5
|2
|1
|3
|6
|Brentz H, 5
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lovelady H, 2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Newberry
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonzalez
|4
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Bard H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Givens L, 0-1, BS, 0-2
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|Harvey
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Almonte
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Smith
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Diehl
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Gonzalez, Smith.
Umpires_Home, Kyle McCrady; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Adrian Johnso.
T_3:16. A_2,463
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments