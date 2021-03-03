Royals 6, White Sox 5

Chicago Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 23 5 7 4 Totals 18 6 5 5 L.Rbert cf 3 1 2 0 M.Tylor cf 2 0 1 1 S.Zvala c 1 0 0 0 H.Dzier 3b 2 0 0 0 A.Eaton rf 2 1 0 0 Santana 1b 3 0 1 0 M.Adlfo rf 1 0 0 0 Er.Pena pr 0 1 0 0 Jimenez lf 1 1 1 0 S.Perez dh 1 0 0 0 Wlliams pr 0 1 0 0 McBroom ph 1 0 0 0 G.Shets 1b 1 0 0 1 J.Soler rf 2 0 0 0 Mrcedes c 3 0 2 2 Luc.Fox pr 0 1 0 0 Collins dh 3 1 2 1 Wtt Jr. 2b 2 2 1 1 J.Brger 3b 3 0 0 0 N.Heath lf 1 1 0 0 Mendick ss 3 0 0 0 Olvares cf 1 0 1 2 Rynolds 2b 2 0 0 0 Gllgher c 2 1 0 0 N.Lopez ss 1 0 1 1

Chicago 300 110 xxx – 5 Kansas City 030 03x xxx – 6

E_Sousa (1), Mercedes (1), Heath (1). DP_Chicago 1, Kansas City 2. LOB_Chicago 6, Kansas City 5. 2B_Robert (2), Olivares (1). HR_Collins (1). CS_Taylor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago McClure 1 1 0 0 0 1 Johnson 2-3 0 3 3 3 0 Lindgren BS, 0-1 1-3 0 0 0 3 0 Wright 2 1 0 0 1 1 Sousa L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 3 3 3 1 1

Kansas City Hernandez 2 3 3 3 1 1 Davis 1 1 0 0 2 0 Blewett 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 3 Lovelady W, 1-0 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Barlow S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 1 2

WP_Johnson, Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Alex Tos.

T_2:24. A_1,819

