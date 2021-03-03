Royals 6, White Sox 5

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|23
|5
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|18
|6
|5
|5
|
|L.Rbert cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|M.Tylor cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|S.Zvala c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Dzier 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Eaton rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Adlfo rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Er.Pena pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Jimenez lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|S.Perez dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|McBroom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Shets 1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|J.Soler rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrcedes c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Luc.Fox pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Collins dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Wtt Jr. 2b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|J.Brger 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Heath lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mendick ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olvares cf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|Rynolds 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gllgher c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|N.Lopez ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Chicago
|300
|110
|xxx
|–
|5
|Kansas City
|030
|03x
|xxx
|–
|6
E_Sousa (1), Mercedes (1), Heath (1). DP_Chicago 1, Kansas City 2. LOB_Chicago 6, Kansas City 5. 2B_Robert (2), Olivares (1). HR_Collins (1). CS_Taylor (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McClure
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Johnson
|
|2-3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Lindgren BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Wright
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sousa L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hernandez
|2
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Davis
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Blewett
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Lovelady W, 1-0
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barlow S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
WP_Johnson, Hernandez.
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Alex Tos.
T_2:24. A_1,819
