Royals 6, White Sox 5

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 5:42 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 23 5 7 4 Totals 18 6 5 5
L.Rbert cf 3 1 2 0 M.Tylor cf 2 0 1 1
S.Zvala c 1 0 0 0 H.Dzier 3b 2 0 0 0
A.Eaton rf 2 1 0 0 Santana 1b 3 0 1 0
M.Adlfo rf 1 0 0 0 Er.Pena pr 0 1 0 0
Jimenez lf 1 1 1 0 S.Perez dh 1 0 0 0
Wlliams pr 0 1 0 0 McBroom ph 1 0 0 0
G.Shets 1b 1 0 0 1 J.Soler rf 2 0 0 0
Mrcedes c 3 0 2 2 Luc.Fox pr 0 1 0 0
Collins dh 3 1 2 1 Wtt Jr. 2b 2 2 1 1
J.Brger 3b 3 0 0 0 N.Heath lf 1 1 0 0
Mendick ss 3 0 0 0 Olvares cf 1 0 1 2
Rynolds 2b 2 0 0 0 Gllgher c 2 1 0 0
N.Lopez ss 1 0 1 1
Chicago 300 110 xxx 5
Kansas City 030 03x xxx 6

E_Sousa (1), Mercedes (1), Heath (1). DP_Chicago 1, Kansas City 2. LOB_Chicago 6, Kansas City 5. 2B_Robert (2), Olivares (1). HR_Collins (1). CS_Taylor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
McClure 1 1 0 0 0 1
Johnson 2-3 0 3 3 3 0
Lindgren BS, 0-1 1-3 0 0 0 3 0
Wright 2 1 0 0 1 1
Sousa L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 3 3 3 1 1
Kansas City
Hernandez 2 3 3 3 1 1
Davis 1 1 0 0 2 0
Blewett 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 3
Lovelady W, 1-0 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Barlow S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 1 2

WP_Johnson, Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Alex Tos.

T_2:24. A_1,819

