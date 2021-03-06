Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Royals 8, Giants 6

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 6:19 pm
1 min read
      
Kansas City San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 8 9 7 Totals 36 6 8 5
Wtt Jr. 2b 3 2 2 2 L Stlla 3b 3 1 1 0
E.Rvera 3b 2 0 0 0 W.Wlson 3b 2 0 0 0
Bnntndi lf 3 1 1 1 Ystzmsk cf 2 1 0 0
S.Mtias rf 1 0 0 0 L.Bsabe cf 2 0 0 0
Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 D.Slano 2b 3 1 1 1
N.Prtto pr 2 1 0 0 Alcntra 2b 2 0 0 0
S.Perez c 2 0 1 1 B.Posey c 2 0 0 0
A.Mller lf 1 0 0 0 C.Tromp c 1 0 1 0
J.Soler rf 3 0 1 0 Lngoria dh 2 0 1 3
G.Cncel 2b 1 0 0 0 Genoves ph 2 0 0 0
O’Hearn dh 3 0 0 0 Crwford ss 2 0 0 0
H.Dzier 3b 3 0 0 0 Luciano ss 2 0 0 0
McBroom ph 1 0 0 0 Dar.Ruf 1b 3 0 0 0
Alberto ss 3 0 1 0 McCrthy 1b 1 0 0 0
Luc.Fox pr 0 2 0 0 J.Vsler lf 3 2 3 0
Olvares cf 2 1 1 0 H.Ramos lf 1 0 0 0
E.Mejia cf 2 1 2 3 J.Davis rf 2 1 1 1
H.Bshop rf 1 0 0 0
Kansas City 002 003 201 8
San Francisco 004 110 000 6

E_Olivares (1), Wilson 2 (2), Luciano (1). DP_Kansas City 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, San Francisco 6. 2B_Benintendi (2), Soler (1), Alberto (1), Olivares (2), Mejia (1), Longoria (1), Vosler (3). 3B_Vosler (1). HR_Witt Jr. (1), Mejia (1), Solano (1). CS_Heath (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Minor 2 0 0 0 0 3
Bubic 1 2-3 5 5 5 1 1
Speier 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bowlan 1 1 1 1 0 3
Brach W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 1 1
Cox H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 4
Kalish S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0
San Francisco
Cueto 2 1 0 0 0 4
Rogers 1 2 2 2 0 1
Selman H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Wisler H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Peralta 1 3 3 3 1 1
Gott L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 3
Doval 1 0 0 0 0 2
Gonzalez 1 1 1 1 2 1

HBP_by_Minor (Posey).

WP_Doval.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Malachi Moor.

T_3:04. A_1,272

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday