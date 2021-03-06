Royals 8, Giants 6

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|8
|9
|7
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|8
|5
|
|Wtt Jr. 2b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|L Stlla 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|E.Rvera 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Wlson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bnntndi lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ystzmsk cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|S.Mtias rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Bsabe cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Slano 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|N.Prtto pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Alcntra 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Perez c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|B.Posey c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Mller lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Tromp c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Soler rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lngoria dh
|2
|0
|1
|3
|
|G.Cncel 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Genoves ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crwford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Dzier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luciano ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McBroom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dar.Ruf 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCrthy 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luc.Fox pr
|0
|2
|0
|0
|
|J.Vsler lf
|3
|2
|3
|0
|
|Olvares cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|H.Ramos lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Mejia cf
|2
|1
|2
|3
|
|J.Davis rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|H.Bshop rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kansas City
|002
|003
|201
|–
|8
|San Francisco
|004
|110
|000
|–
|6
E_Olivares (1), Wilson 2 (2), Luciano (1). DP_Kansas City 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, San Francisco 6. 2B_Benintendi (2), Soler (1), Alberto (1), Olivares (2), Mejia (1), Longoria (1), Vosler (3). 3B_Vosler (1). HR_Witt Jr. (1), Mejia (1), Solano (1). CS_Heath (1).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minor
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bubic
|1
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Speier
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowlan
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Brach W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cox H, 1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Kalish S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cueto
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Rogers
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Selman H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Wisler H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Gott L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Doval
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gonzalez
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
HBP_by_Minor (Posey).
WP_Doval.
Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Malachi Moor.
T_3:04. A_1,272
