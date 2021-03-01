Royals 8, Indians 6

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|8
|16
|8
|
|Totals
|40
|6
|14
|5
|
|N.Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Lftin 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Mller 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wtt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Gzman ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Jones 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|N.Prtto 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|G.Vlera lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Soler dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|F.Reyes dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Dngan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clement pr
|2
|0
|2
|2
|
|S.Mtias ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|R.Perez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Tylor cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Tylor c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strling cf
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
|Lvstida c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Rvera 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Johnson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Cncel 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Bnson rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Isbel lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Zmmer cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Er.Pena rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Call cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gllgher c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bradley 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ni.Dini c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mrabell 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Mller pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|N.Heath rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|G.Arias ss
|3
|1
|3
|1
|
|McBroom ph
|2
|1
|2
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|040
|001
|021
|–
|8
|Cleveland
|001
|101
|030
|–
|6
E_Loftin (1), Jones (1), Johnson (1). DP_Kansas City 2, Cleveland 2. LOB_Kansas City 8, Cleveland 14. 2B_Pratto (1), Starling (1), Rivera (1), McBroom (1). 3B_Reyes (1). HR_Matias (1), McBroom (1), Bradley (1). SB_Heath (1). CS_Fox (1).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kowar W, 1-0
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Zerpa
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Kalish H, 1
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hahn H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brentz H, 1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Speier H, 1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Newberry
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|2
|3
|1
|Snider S, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bieber L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|4
|4
|3
|1
|3
|McCarty
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wittgren
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Maton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Parker
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Clase
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Johnson
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moss
|2
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
WP_Newberry, Clase.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Nestor Cej.
T_3:39. A_1,488
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments