Sports News

Royals 8, Indians 6

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 10:18 pm
1 min read
      
Kansas City Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 8 16 8 Totals 40 6 14 5
N.Lopez 2b 2 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 2 0 1 0
N.Lftin 2b 2 0 0 0 O.Mller 2b 3 0 0 0
Wtt Jr. ss 4 0 1 1 Ramirez 3b 3 0 0 0
J.Gzman ss 1 0 0 0 N.Jones 3b 2 1 0 0
Santana 1b 2 0 0 0 Rosario lf 3 0 1 1
N.Prtto 1b 2 0 1 0 G.Vlera lf 1 1 0 0
J.Soler dh 3 1 1 0 F.Reyes dh 2 0 1 0
C.Dngan ph 1 0 0 0 Clement pr 2 0 2 2
S.Mtias ph 1 1 1 1 R.Perez c 2 0 1 0
M.Tylor cf 2 1 1 0 B.Tylor c 1 0 0 0
Strling cf 3 0 3 0 Lvstida c 2 0 0 0
E.Rvera 3b 3 1 1 2 Johnson rf 2 0 0 0
G.Cncel 3b 2 0 0 0 W.Bnson rf 2 0 1 0
K.Isbel lf 2 1 1 0 B.Zmmer cf 2 0 1 0
Er.Pena rf 2 0 0 0 Al.Call cf 3 1 1 0
Gllgher c 3 0 2 0 Bradley 1b 2 1 1 1
Ni.Dini c 1 0 1 0 Mrabell 1b 2 0 0 0
A.Mller pr 0 1 0 0 Rosario ss 1 1 1 0
N.Heath rf 2 1 1 1 G.Arias ss 3 1 3 1
McBroom ph 2 1 2 3
Kansas City 040 001 021 8
Cleveland 001 101 030 6

E_Loftin (1), Jones (1), Johnson (1). DP_Kansas City 2, Cleveland 2. LOB_Kansas City 8, Cleveland 14. 2B_Pratto (1), Starling (1), Rivera (1), McBroom (1). 3B_Reyes (1). HR_Matias (1), McBroom (1), Bradley (1). SB_Heath (1). CS_Fox (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Kowar W, 1-0 2 3 0 0 0 2
Zerpa 1-3 1 1 1 3 1
Kalish H, 1 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Hahn H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Brentz H, 1 1 2 1 1 1 2
Speier H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 2
Newberry 2-3 2 3 2 3 1
Snider S, 1-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Cleveland
Bieber L, 0-1 1 2-3 4 4 3 1 3
McCarty 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 1
Maton 1 1 0 0 1 2
Parker 1 1 0 0 1 2
Clase 1 3 1 1 0 1
Johnson 1 2 0 0 0 0
Moss 2 4 3 3 0 2

WP_Newberry, Clase.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Nestor Cej.

T_3:39. A_1,488

