Royals 9, Padres 9

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2021 7:46 pm
< a min read
      
San Diego Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 9 13 9 Totals 37 9 13 9
To.Pham cf 3 2 2 3 Mrrfeld 2b 3 0 1 1
Androli cf 1 1 1 2 Luc.Fox ph 2 0 0 0
J.Prfar 2b 2 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 3 0 1 0
Marcano 2b 2 0 1 2 McBroom ph 1 0 0 0
E.Hsmer 1b 3 0 1 0 A.Mller lf 1 0 0 0
Kvlehan pr 2 1 1 0 Santana 1b 0 1 0 0
Cmpsano c 2 0 1 0 K.Isbel cf 2 1 1 0
Frnndez c 1 1 1 1 S.Perez c 3 1 1 0
O’Grady rf 4 0 1 1 N.Prtto 1b 2 2 2 1
Be.Ruta rf 1 0 0 0 J.Soler dh 3 1 1 0
J.Mateo lf 5 1 1 0 O’Hearn ph 2 0 0 0
C.Abrms ss 4 1 1 0 H.Dzier rf 3 1 1 3
Flrimon 3b 3 1 0 0 E.Rvera 3b 2 0 1 2
Msgrove sp 2 1 1 0 Alberto 3b 3 1 1 0
J.Homza ph 1 0 1 0 Mlendez c 1 0 0 0
Cstillo ph 1 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 3 1 2 0
E.Mejia rf 0 0 0 0
N.Lopez ss 2 0 1 2
N.Lftin 2b 1 0 0 0
San Diego 102 001 041 9
Kansas City 030 030 102 9

E_Thompson (1). DP_San Diego 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_San Diego 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Andreoli (1), Marcano (3), Campusano (4), Mateo (4), Homza (1), Rivera (2). HR_Pham 2 (2), Fernandez (1), Pratto (4), Dozier (3). CS_Benintendi (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Musgrove 4 8 5 5 2 5
Pagan 1 1 1 1 0 2
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 1 1
Baez 1 1 1 1 0 2
Thompson H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Diaz BS, 2-3 1 3 2 2 0 0
Kansas City
Minor 5 5 3 3 1 4
Brentz H, 4 1 2 1 1 1 3
Lovelady H, 1 1 1 0 0 2 1
Zimmer H, 1 1-3 2 4 4 2 1
Hernandez BS, 0-1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Kalish 1 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_by_Musgrove (Santana).

WP_Zimmer.

PB_Campusano.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Gabe Morales; Third, Stu Scheurwate.

T_3:26. A_2,143

