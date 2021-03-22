Royals 9, Padres 9

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|9
|13
|9
|
|Totals
|37
|9
|13
|9
|
|To.Pham cf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|Mrrfeld 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Androli cf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Luc.Fox ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Prfar 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bnntndi lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marcano 2b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|McBroom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Hsmer 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Mller lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kvlehan pr
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cmpsano c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Isbel cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Frnndez c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|S.Perez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|O’Grady rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|N.Prtto 1b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|
|Be.Ruta rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Soler dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Mateo lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|O’Hearn ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Abrms ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|H.Dzier rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Flrimon 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|E.Rvera 3b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Msgrove sp
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alberto 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Homza ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mlendez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstillo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Tylor cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|E.Mejia rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|N.Lopez ss
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|N.Lftin 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|San Diego
|102
|001
|041
|–
|9
|Kansas City
|030
|030
|102
|–
|9
E_Thompson (1). DP_San Diego 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_San Diego 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Andreoli (1), Marcano (3), Campusano (4), Mateo (4), Homza (1), Rivera (2). HR_Pham 2 (2), Fernandez (1), Pratto (4), Dozier (3). CS_Benintendi (1).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Musgrove
|4
|
|8
|5
|5
|2
|5
|Pagan
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Ramirez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Baez
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Thompson H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Diaz BS, 2-3
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minor
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Brentz H, 4
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Lovelady H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Zimmer H, 1
|
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Hernandez BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kalish
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_by_Musgrove (Santana).
WP_Zimmer.
PB_Campusano.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Gabe Morales; Third, Stu Scheurwate.
T_3:26. A_2,143
