Rozier, Gordon help Hornets rally past Kings 122-116

By STEVE REED
March 15, 2021 9:46 pm
1 min read
      

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 26 points, Gordon Hayward added 25 and the Charlotte Hornets overcame a 15-point deficit in the second half to beat the Sacramento Kings 122-116 on Monday night for their fourth straight win.

De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 29 points, while Richaun Holmes had 17 points and 15 rebounds.

The Hornets (20-18) trailed the entire way until Hayward came up with the play of the game with 1:33 left.

Hayward forced a steal, took a lookahead pass from Rozier and delivered a powerful two-hand dunk over Fox, bringing the pandemic-restricted crowd of about 3,000 to its feet. He was fouled on the play and made the free throw to give Charlotte its first lead at 113-111.

Hield quickly tied the game at the other end, but Rozier answered with a huge 3-pointer from the left wing to put the Hornets ahead for good with 54 seconds left.

Down three, the Kings (15-24) fouled Bismack Biyombo and he missed both free throws. But the reserve center quickly redeemed himself at the other end of the court by blocking Fox on a drive to the basket with 34 seconds left.

Rozier and Gordon iced the game with each making two free throws.

TIP INS

Kings: Shot 55.8% from the field and scored 68 points in the paint. … Coach Luke Walton picked up a technical foul in the third quarter.

Hornets: LaMelo Ball had 16 points and four assists. … Bench outscored the Kings 42-22. … Had 30 assisted baskets.

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit Wizards on Wednesday night.

Hornets: Will play 11 of their next 13 games on the road beginning Wednesday night at Denver.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

