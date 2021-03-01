S. Carolina faces tough test vs No. 12 Arkansas

No. 12 Arkansas (19-5, 11-4) vs. South Carolina (6-12, 4-10)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Arkansas presents a tough challenge for South Carolina. South Carolina has won one of its six games against ranked opponents this season. Arkansas has won its last nine games against conference opponents.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Arkansas’ Moses Moody, Jalen Tate and JD Notae have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Razorbacks points over the last five games.MIGHTY MOSES: Moody has connected on 36.5 percent of the 115 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 27 over the last five games. He’s also made 82.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: South Carolina is 0-11 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 6-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

STREAK STATS: South Carolina has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 72.3 points while giving up 82.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arkansas offense has scored 82.4 points per game this season, ranking the Razorbacks 12th among Division I teams. The South Carolina defense has allowed 77.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 293rd overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.