S. Dakota St. 84, Nebraska-Omaha 71

NEBRASKA-OMAHA (5-20)
Pile 2-5 0-0 4, Akinwole 9-16 2-2 26, Robinson 3-10 1-2 8, Smith 3-7 0-0 6, Hughes 1-3 0-0 2, Luedtke 4-9 1-1 10, Booth 4-9 2-3 13, Brougham 1-3 0-1 2, Ferrarini 0-3 0-0 0, Frickenstein 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 6-9 71.
S. DAKOTA ST. (16-6)
Dentlinger 4-5 6-6 14, Wilson 11-20 3-3 25, Arians 1-4 3-4 6, Easley 3-8 0-0 8, Scheierman 7-9 0-0 18, Mims 2-4 0-0 5, Appel 2-3 0-0 4, Wingett 1-4 2-2 4, Fiegen 0-0 0-0 0, Mfum 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 14-15 84.
Halftime_S. Dakota St. 40-31. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska-Omaha 11-26 (Akinwole 6-10, Booth 3-5, Luedtke 1-3, Robinson 1-5, Ferrarini 0-3), S. Dakota St. 8-19 (Scheierman 4-6, Easley 2-6, Mims 1-2, Arians 1-3, Wingett 0-2). Rebounds_Nebraska-Omaha 28 (Hughes 6), S. Dakota St. 32 (Scheierman 11). Assists_Nebraska-Omaha 8 (Akinwole, Robinson, Ferrarini 2), S. Dakota St. 22 (Wilson, Scheierman 7). Total Fouls_Nebraska-Omaha 18, S. Dakota St. 14.
