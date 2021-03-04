Trending:
S. Illinois 73, Bradley 63

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 8:01 pm
S. ILLINOIS (12-13)

D’Avanzo 2-4 0-0 4, Filewich 6-8 0-0 12, Brown 3-9 4-5 13, Jones 2-3 0-0 6, Verplancken 4-7 0-0 10, Banks 2-6 0-0 4, Harvey 8-16 5-5 24, Dembele 0-1 0-0 0, Long 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 9-10 73.

BRADLEY (12-16)

Hannah 2-2 0-2 4, Mast 10-16 0-0 24, East 7-14 0-0 16, McAdoo 1-6 2-2 4, Tahvanainen 2-5 0-0 5, Thomas 3-9 0-0 6, Kent 1-4 0-0 2, Linke 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-57 2-4 63.

Halftime_S. Illinois 38-32. 3-Point Goals_S. Illinois 10-27 (Harvey 3-7, Brown 3-9, Jones 2-3, Verplancken 2-5, Banks 0-3), Bradley 7-21 (Mast 4-8, East 2-3, Tahvanainen 1-4, Kent 0-3, McAdoo 0-3). Rebounds_S. Illinois 26 (Banks 8), Bradley 31 (Mast 10). Assists_S. Illinois 17 (Banks 5), Bradley 11 (East 4). Total Fouls_S. Illinois 7, Bradley 13. A_771 (21,000).

