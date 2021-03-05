S. Utah 68, Portland St. 58

S. UTAH (18-3)
Fausett 2-7 2-2 6, Madunic 1-2 1-2 3, T.Jones 8-17 2-2 21, Knight 7-11 12-16 26, Marin 2-8 0-1 5, Butler 2-4 0-1 5, Fleming 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 0-1 2-2 2, Moody 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 19-26 68.
PORTLAND ST. (9-11)
Thomas 3-13 0-0 7, Eyman 2-3 2-8 6, Burke 0-5 0-0 0, Dawson 2-6 0-0 5, Scott 8-20 2-2 20, Hall 0-3 0-0 0, Greeley 1-3 2-2 5, Hardy 5-14 3-3 15, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Wood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-67 9-15 58.
Halftime_S. Utah 29-25. 3-Point Goals_S. Utah 5-24 (T.Jones 3-8, Butler 1-1, Marin 1-5, Madunic 0-1, Moore 0-1, Fleming 0-2, Knight 0-2, Fausett 0-4), Portland St. 7-25 (Hardy 2-3, Scott 2-4, Greeley 1-1, Dawson 1-4, Thomas 1-8, Hall 0-1, Burke 0-4). Rebounds_S. Utah 40 (Fausett 13), Portland St. 36 (Scott 8). Assists_S. Utah 11 (Marin 5), Portland St. 6 (Scott 3). Total Fouls_S. Utah 20, Portland St. 21.
