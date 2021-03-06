S. Utah 73, Portland St. 54

S. UTAH (19-3)
Fausett 0-0 2-2 2, Madunic 0-0 0-0 0, T.Jones 4-12 2-2 13, Knight 11-13 3-6 26, Marin 8-12 1-2 19, Butler 3-4 3-4 9, Moody 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 2-2 2, Box 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Spurgin 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, McEntire 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-45 13-18 73.
PORTLAND ST. (9-12)
Thomas 4-10 3-5 11, Eyman 0-1 0-3 0, Burke 1-4 0-0 3, Dawson 5-12 0-0 13, Scott 6-12 2-3 17, Hardy 2-8 1-2 6, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Hall 0-1 0-0 0, C.Jones 1-2 0-2 2, Greeley 0-2 0-0 0, Angeles 0-0 0-0 0, Holt 0-1 0-0 0, Nielsen-Skinner 0-1 0-0 0, Wood 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-55 6-15 54.
Halftime_S. Utah 41-25. 3-Point Goals_S. Utah 6-14 (T.Jones 3-6, Marin 2-4, Knight 1-1, Williams 0-1, Moody 0-2), Portland St. 8-28 (Scott 3-6, Dawson 3-8, Burke 1-3, Hardy 1-3, Holt 0-1, C.Jones 0-1, Nielsen-Skinner 0-1, Thomas 0-5). Rebounds_S. Utah 26 (Fausett 8), Portland St. 29 (Thomas, Scott, Hardy 5). Assists_S. Utah 10 (Knight 5), Portland St. 9 (Dawson, Nelson 2). Total Fouls_S. Utah 14, Portland St. 12.
