Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

S. Utah 73, Portland St. 54

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 5:39 pm
< a min read
      

S. UTAH (19-3)

Fausett 0-0 2-2 2, Madunic 0-0 0-0 0, T.Jones 4-12 2-2 13, Knight 11-13 3-6 26, Marin 8-12 1-2 19, Butler 3-4 3-4 9, Moody 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 2-2 2, Box 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Spurgin 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, McEntire 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-45 13-18 73.

PORTLAND ST. (9-12)

Thomas 4-10 3-5 11, Eyman 0-1 0-3 0, Burke 1-4 0-0 3, Dawson 5-12 0-0 13, Scott 6-12 2-3 17, Hardy 2-8 1-2 6, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Hall 0-1 0-0 0, C.Jones 1-2 0-2 2, Greeley 0-2 0-0 0, Angeles 0-0 0-0 0, Holt 0-1 0-0 0, Nielsen-Skinner 0-1 0-0 0, Wood 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-55 6-15 54.

Halftime_S. Utah 41-25. 3-Point Goals_S. Utah 6-14 (T.Jones 3-6, Marin 2-4, Knight 1-1, Williams 0-1, Moody 0-2), Portland St. 8-28 (Scott 3-6, Dawson 3-8, Burke 1-3, Hardy 1-3, Holt 0-1, C.Jones 0-1, Nielsen-Skinner 0-1, Thomas 0-5). Rebounds_S. Utah 26 (Fausett 8), Portland St. 29 (Thomas, Scott, Hardy 5). Assists_S. Utah 10 (Knight 5), Portland St. 9 (Dawson, Nelson 2). Total Fouls_S. Utah 14, Portland St. 12.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday