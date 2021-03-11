On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
S. Utah 91, N. Colorado 83

By The Associated Press
March 11, 2021 3:28 pm
N. COLORADO (1-1)

Jockuch 4-6 5-6 13, Kennedy 0-1 0-0 0, Hume 9-16 6-10 30, Johnson 4-8 1-1 10, Kountz 7-18 7-11 22, Smoots 2-10 0-0 6, Melvin 0-0 0-0 0, Masten 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-61 19-28 83.

S. UTAH (1-0)

Fausett 4-11 2-2 10, Madunic 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 3-10 5-6 13, Knight 13-21 8-8 34, Marin 3-5 8-8 15, Moore 2-4 5-7 10, Butler 1-7 2-2 4, Moody 1-2 0-0 3, Fleming 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 28-62 30-35 91.

Halftime_S. Utah 46-34. 3-Point Goals_N. Colorado 10-32 (Hume 6-12, Smoots 2-9, Johnson 1-3, Kountz 1-7, Kennedy 0-1), S. Utah 5-14 (Jones 2-7, Marin 1-1, Moody 1-1, Moore 1-3, Butler 0-1, Fausett 0-1). Fouled Out_Jockuch, Johnson, Jones. Rebounds_N. Colorado 34 (Jockuch 12), S. Utah 31 (Jones 8). Assists_N. Colorado 13 (Kountz 4), S. Utah 7 (Knight, Marin 3). Total Fouls_N. Colorado 24, S. Utah 18.

