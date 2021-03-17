On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sabres fire coach Krueger while in midst of 12-game skid

By JOHN WAWROW
March 17, 2021 8:45 am
< a min read
      

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres fired coach Ralph Krueger on Wednesday, less than two years into his second season, and with the freefalling team in the midst of an 0-10-2 skid.

The Sabres made the move the morning following a 3-2 loss at New Jersey, against a Devils team which snapped an 11-game home winless skid.

The team did not say who would take over for Krueger, except to say first-year general manager Kevyn Adams would speak later in the morning.

Krueger’s firing comes two weeks after Adams said he was evaluating the entire operation, including the coach, with the Sabres in jeopardy of extending their playoff drought to an NHL record-matching 10th season.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

Buffalo’s winless streak matches the third-worst in team history, and longest since losing a team-record 14 straight midway through the 2014-15 season. At 6-18-4, the Sabres rank last in the NHL in victories and points, and have been shut out as many times as they’ve won this season.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 AWS Pi Week 2021
3|15 Esri Partner Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen provides official signature for printing of new currency