On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Saint Joseph’s 72, La Salle 66

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 1:03 pm
< a min read
      

SAINT JOSEPH’S (5-14)

Funk 4-8 2-3 12, Brown 3-6 2-3 9, Daly 8-20 6-8 23, R.Moore 1-3 0-0 3, Hall 3-10 10-11 17, Bishop 2-5 3-6 8, Tracey 0-0 0-0 0, Longpre 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 23-31 72.

LA SALLE (9-16)

Kimbrough 3-5 3-6 9, Beatty 4-6 0-0 9, Brickus 3-7 0-0 6, Clark 4-11 3-3 12, Spencer 4-7 0-0 11, Ray 2-6 1-3 6, Kenney 1-5 0-0 2, Gill 1-7 1-2 4, C.Moore 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 25-60 8-14 66.

Halftime_La Salle 39-34. 3-Point Goals_Saint Joseph’s 7-20 (Funk 2-4, R.Moore 1-1, Brown 1-2, Bishop 1-3, Daly 1-5, Hall 1-5), La Salle 8-25 (Spencer 3-4, Beatty 1-2, Gill 1-2, C.Moore 1-3, Ray 1-4, Clark 1-6, Brickus 0-2, Kenney 0-2). Fouled Out_Kenney. Rebounds_Saint Joseph’s 29 (Funk, Hall 7), La Salle 41 (Clark, Ray 8). Assists_Saint Joseph’s 8 (Daly, R.Moore, Hall 2), La Salle 10 (Beatty 3). Total Fouls_Saint Joseph’s 13, La Salle 20. A_250 (7,637).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|2 Microsoft Ignite
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Thunderbirds and Blue Angels debut a new flight formation known as the Super Delta