Saint Joseph’s 72, La Salle 66

SAINT JOSEPH’S (5-14)
Funk 4-8 2-3 12, Brown 3-6 2-3 9, Daly 8-20 6-8 23, R.Moore 1-3 0-0 3, Hall 3-10 10-11 17, Bishop 2-5 3-6 8, Tracey 0-0 0-0 0, Longpre 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 23-31 72.
LA SALLE (9-16)
Kimbrough 3-5 3-6 9, Beatty 4-6 0-0 9, Brickus 3-7 0-0 6, Clark 4-11 3-3 12, Spencer 4-7 0-0 11, Ray 2-6 1-3 6, Kenney 1-5 0-0 2, Gill 1-7 1-2 4, C.Moore 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 25-60 8-14 66.
Halftime_La Salle 39-34. 3-Point Goals_Saint Joseph’s 7-20 (Funk 2-4, R.Moore 1-1, Brown 1-2, Bishop 1-3, Daly 1-5, Hall 1-5), La Salle 8-25 (Spencer 3-4, Beatty 1-2, Gill 1-2, C.Moore 1-3, Ray 1-4, Clark 1-6, Brickus 0-2, Kenney 0-2). Fouled Out_Kenney. Rebounds_Saint Joseph’s 29 (Funk, Hall 7), La Salle 41 (Clark, Ray 8). Assists_Saint Joseph’s 8 (Daly, R.Moore, Hall 2), La Salle 10 (Beatty 3). Total Fouls_Saint Joseph’s 13, La Salle 20. A_250 (7,637).
