Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Saint Mary’s (Calif.) defeats Loyola Marymount 52-47 in WCC

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 11:16 pm
< a min read
      

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Logan Johnson had 25 points as Saint Mary’s narrowly beat Loyola Marymount 52-47 in the quarterfinals of the West Coast Conference tournament on Saturday night.

Tommy Kuhse had 12 points for Saint Mary’s (14-8).

Eli Scott had 18 points for the Lions (13-9). Mattias Markusson added 14 points.

___

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday