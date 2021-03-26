On Air: Business of Government Hour
Saints’ Lattimore arrested in Cleveland on weapons charge

By The Associated Press
March 26, 2021 1:23 pm
< a min read
      

CLEVELAND (AP) — Marshon Lattimore, a cornerback with the New Orleans Saints, has been arrested in Cleveland on weapons charges, police said.

Lattimore, a Cleveland native, was a passenger in a car pulled over Thursday night for “multiple traffic violations,” said Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, a spokesperson for the Cleveland Police Department.

Lattimore possessed a loaded Glock handgun that was reported stolen in the city of Euclid in suburban Cleveland, Ciaccia said. He was also charged with failing to inform an officer he was carrying a concealed weapon.

It wasn’t known Friday if Lattimore had an attorney to speak for him. Messages left for his agent and for officials with the Saints were not immediately returned.

The driver and two other passengers were also arrested on weapons charges.

Lattimore played for Cleveland’s Glenville High School and later Ohio State University. He was the NFL’s defense rookie of the year in 2017.

