On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sam Houston St. 83, Houston Baptist 70

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 10:41 pm
< a min read
      

SAM HOUSTON ST. (18-7)

Ikpe 6-10 0-1 12, Lampley 6-12 3-4 19, May 3-6 1-2 7, Nutall 4-9 1-2 10, Powers 6-9 0-0 13, Monroe 4-12 2-2 11, Cook 1-5 0-0 3, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Scroggins 2-3 0-0 4, Crump 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 33-68 9-13 83.

HOUSTON BAPTIST (4-17)

Iyeyemi 0-0 0-0 0, Janacek 1-4 3-3 5, Long 0-4 5-5 5, Tse 0-4 0-0 0, Castro 3-8 2-2 8, Lee 9-18 6-12 24, Boothman 6-10 4-4 20, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Pierre 3-6 0-0 6, Gomes 0-0 0-0 0, McKenzie 1-1 0-0 2, Charles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 20-26 70.

Halftime_Sam Houston St. 44-30. 3-Point Goals_Sam Houston St. 8-28 (Lampley 4-9, Powers 1-2, Cook 1-5, Monroe 1-5, Nutall 1-5, May 0-1, Thomas 0-1), Houston Baptist 4-21 (Boothman 4-5, Thompson 0-1, Lee 0-2, Pierre 0-2, Tse 0-2, Castro 0-3, Janacek 0-3, Long 0-3). Fouled Out_Iyeyemi. Rebounds_Sam Houston St. 37 (May 8), Houston Baptist 30 (Lee 9). Assists_Sam Houston St. 14 (Nutall 5), Houston Baptist 12 (Long, Tse, Boothman, Thompson, Gomes 2). Total Fouls_Sam Houston St. 19, Houston Baptist 13. A_140 (1,000).

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday