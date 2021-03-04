Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

San Francisco ousts San Diego 67-51 in WCC tourney, 67-51

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 11:51 pm
< a min read
      

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea registered 18 points, six rebounds and six assists as San Francisco defeated San Diego 67-51 in the first round of the West Coast Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Dzmitry Ryuny had 13 points and nine rebounds for San Francisco (11-13). Taavi Jurkatamm added 11 points.

Finn Sullivan had 12 points for the Toreros (3-11). Josh Parrish added 11 points. Yauhen Massalski had eight points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

The Dons led all the way after Ryuny opened the game with a 3-pointer, led 30-17 at the break and by double digits throughout the second half.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|2 Microsoft Ignite
3|4 Protecting Federal Mobile App Supply...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday