Sports News

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
March 20, 2021 5:03 pm
< a min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Benedictine 45, St. Christopher’s 7

Broadwater Academy 56, Kenston Forest 46

Fuqua School 82, Richmond Christian 62

George Wythe-Wytheville 38, Auburn 3

Giles 62, Alleghany 7

Goochland 47, Orange County 18

Graham 51, Virginia High 0

Independence 63, Strasburg 44

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 30, Grundy 8

Phoebus 33, Kecoughtan 6

Potomac Falls 20, Riverside 6

Richlands 63, Marion 14

Ridgeview 34, Gate City 13

Skyline 50, Manassas Park 7

Thomas Dale 39, Prince George 7

Twin Springs 20, Thomas Walker 0

Twin Valley 22, Honaker 20

William Monroe 21, Warren County 0

Woodbridge 18, Colgan 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Covington vs. Narrows, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

