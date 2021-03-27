Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Goochland 28, Central of Lunenburg 12
Hampton 32, Bethel 6
John Handley 14, Liberty-Bealeton 13
Patriot 35, Unity Reed 0
Paul VI Catholic High School 27, Bishop Ireton 20
Tallwood 22, Kempsville 13
Warhill 20, Smithfield 0
Warwick 7, Menchville 2
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bassett vs. Martinsville, ccd.
Patrick County vs. Halifax County, ccd.
