Sports News

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 4:55 pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

Brentsville 35, Woodstock Central 0

Eastern Montgomery 33, Bath County 7

Eastern View 21, Courtland 14

Fort Chiswell 41, Auburn 19

Galax 56, Grayson County 28

George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Bland County 8

Henrico 53, Highland Springs 0

Holston 47, Twin Valley 0

Honaker 35, Hurley 0

King George 24, James Monroe 21

Nelson County 22, Altavista 21

Page County 58, Madison County 7

Patriot 55, Osbourn Park 0

Richlands 37, Virginia High 0

Riverside 26, Freedom (South Riding) 14

Skyline 29, William Monroe 26

Tazewell 53, Marion 7

Thomas Walker 20, Rye Cove 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

