Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Brentsville 35, Woodstock Central 0
Eastern Montgomery 33, Bath County 7
Eastern View 21, Courtland 14
Fort Chiswell 41, Auburn 19
Galax 56, Grayson County 28
George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Bland County 8
Henrico 53, Highland Springs 0
Holston 47, Twin Valley 0
Honaker 35, Hurley 0
King George 24, James Monroe 21
Nelson County 22, Altavista 21
Page County 58, Madison County 7
Patriot 55, Osbourn Park 0
Richlands 37, Virginia High 0
Riverside 26, Freedom (South Riding) 14
Skyline 29, William Monroe 26
Tazewell 53, Marion 7
Thomas Walker 20, Rye Cove 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
